The Only Hard Lemonade Seltzer Made by Lemonade Experts, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Partners with Endurance Sports Leader Spartan

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, the only hard lemonade seltzer made by lemonade experts has entered a partnership with the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand Spartan®, becoming the official "Hard Seltzer of Spartan US."

"Spartan athletes know the true definition of 'hard,'" said Ian Lawson, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Spartan. "They work hard, train hard, race hard and play hard, so it's only natural that we enter a strategic partnership with Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, to provide our community with the best hard lemonade seltzer in the business. Just as Spartan works with some of the best athletes out there, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is crafted by THE experts in hard lemonade who created the category more than 21 years ago."

As part of the partnership, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer will host socially distanced activations with a beer garden feel at Spartan events across the country - where athletes will be introduced to the beverage. The official Hard Seltzer of Spartan US will also receive integration on Spartan.com and on Spartan's social media channels. As an additional part of the partnership, one of Spartan's premier training coaches will take on a new fitness, sport, or wellness challenge each week in conjunction with an expert in that field. These challenges will be shared through a new online social media series. Through the series, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer will receive branding within the show, as well as within promotion driving to each episode.

"Much like how these athletes are constantly working on being their best selves, we are obsessed with crafting the best-tasting hard lemonades, which we have perfected over the last two decades" said Kevin Hurd, National Sponsorship Manager, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "We're excited to introduce Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer to these incredible athletes because "Nobody Makes Lemonade like Mike's."

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer blends the full flavor taste of authentic lemonade with the attributes of hard seltzer. Crafted from the ultimate lemon trifecta – a proprietary blend of three specialty lemon varietals – Mike's lemonade flavor delivers a refreshing taste and crisp finish. Using a special cold pressed method, more lemon flavor is extracted into their lemonades and consumers can taste the difference. Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and gluten free. Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer comes in four refreshing flavors: Lemon, Strawberry, Mango and Pineapple.

Spartan and its partners follow all local public health guidelines and have developed extensive protocols to provide a safe racing environment, including limiting capacity at events.

ABOUT MIKE'S HARD LEMONADE SELTZER

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is the full flavor hard lemonade seltzer crafted using the cleanest-tasting alcohol base through a proprietary and unique, patented filtration process. Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is 100 calories, has 1 gram of sugar, and 5% ALC/VOL per 12 fl. oz, and is gluten free. Available in four flavors. To learn more about Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, visit www.mikeshardseltzer.com or learn more at @mikeshardseltzer on Instagram & Facebook and @MikesSeltzer on Twitter.

Please drink responsibly. Hard seltzer with flavors. All Registered Trademarks, used under license by Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., Chicago, IL 60661.

ABOUT SPARTAN

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

