The Open Visibility Network welcomes Everstream Analytics - adds risk analytics to the shipping industry visibility data sharing network

BOSTON and SAN MARCOS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-transit visibility provider Tive® and Everstream Analytics® , a global supply chain risk analytics company, today announced a partnership to provide the Open Visibility Network (OVN) with the power of predictive analytics. By integrating data and insights beyond shipment location and condition, the new partnership will provide mutual customers with insights to increase resiliency and agility for a better end-customer experience.

Demand across multimodal shipping continues to skyrocket and logistics professionals are demanding more actionable insights to actively manage their customer's growing expectations. With Everstream Analytics, the OVN now adds deep and broad data and insights on risks such as weather, sub-tier supplier risks, port strikes, political unrest, the global pandemic and more. Everstream's risk assessment and predictive analytics allow customers to turn risk into a competitive advantage. The addition of Everstream Analytics extends access to new levels of in-transit visibility to ensure that shipments arrive on time and in full (OTIF).

"The Open Visibility Network is growing with incredible velocity and it has started to benefit customers all over the globe, and the return on investment for the participants has been immediate for all the partners," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni . "Tive trackers are being deployed on thousands of shipments worldwide every single day, and all the parties involved benefit by understanding the exact location and condition of their loads, we are excited to see Everstream Analytics join this powerful partnership of top visibility solutions providers to help our mutual customers further improve the resilience and agility of their supply chains."

This newest addition to the OVN combines Everstream's insights with those of other industry leaders' data, including Tive, project44, FourKites, and TransVoyant to deliver immediate value to the global supply chain. Everstream's predictive models process over 20 billion data points daily to predict risk to on-time and in-full arrival. In combination, mutual customers will have deep visibility into all loads and improve their end-customer experience.

"Companies that were resilient and outperformed their peers during the pandemic were also those that were the most agile," said David Shillingford , CEO of Everstream Analytics, the newest company to actively participate in the building of the Open Visibility Network. "But agility is relative. It's about being faster to react than you otherwise could. That's critical when there is a natural disaster, the threat of a major port blockage, borders are closed due to a pandemic, or any time when capacity is strained; now more than ever. Agility starts with knowing what might happen or what has happened as quickly as possible. That's the future of visibility. We are excited to be joining these leading, innovative companies in the development of the OVN which represents the future of supply chain visibility."

Get started with OVN today - contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our client's supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation. Our solution integrates with our clients' Procurement, Logistics, and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger. We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence, and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to allow our clients to See Further. We combine data science, proprietary intelligence, and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to act sooner. We embed risk analytics into decision-making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients' supply chains to help them get in front of what's Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

Media contacts:

Everstream Analytics

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

404.593.8320

[email protected]

Tive:

Jim Waters

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.