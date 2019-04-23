NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The increasing initiatives for creating awareness about the benefits and advances in ophthalmic lenses are likely to drive the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Several manufacturers are taking initiatives including the conduct of awareness and advertising campaigns for rising awareness among the public, optometrists, and ophthalmologists. WHO has also launched initiatives for eliminating avoidable blindness and conducts workshops for supporting ministries of health in achieving universal health, thus, contributing significantly to the ophthalmic lens market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the ophthalmic lens market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.







Market Overview

Expanding applications of bronchoscopy

One of the growth drivers of the global ophthalmic lens market is the expanding applications of bronchoscopy. With the growing prevalence of refractive errors and cataract, the demand for ophthalmic lenses for vision correction is increasing which will drive the growth of the market.

Adoption of refractive vision correction surgeries

One of the challenges in the growth of the global ophthalmic lens market is the adoption of refractive vision correction surgeries. The rise in demand for permanent vison correction surgeries restrict the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ophthalmic lens market during 019-2023



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many researchers, manufacturers, clinicians are focusing on developing new methods to minimize the cause of infection in contact lens wearers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



