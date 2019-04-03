NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Innovation in technology and extension of product lines are some of the essential competitive strategies for vendors operating in the market, of which oral care is an important category. This is because customers seek innovative and hygienic oral products that can offer effective results and help them maintain strong and healthy teeth. Smart connectivity in electric toothbrushes is one of the latest technologies introduced in the toothbrush category. The improvement in living standards and increasing expenditure on advanced products will propel the demand for new innovative products. Analysts have predicted that the oral care market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concern

The rise in oral concerns is a major factor increasing the demand for oral care products such as mouthwashes and toothpaste. Oral concerns that need mouthwash include gum diseases, cavity prevention, bad breath, whitening, tooth sensitivity, and tartar protection.

Availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value

The global oral hygiene market has numerous regional and international vendors that manufactures and offer a variety of innovative and high-quality products. The main factor impeding the growth of the market is the availability of counterfeit products. This also degrades the brand value and affects the customer base of a company. Therefore, the presence of counterfeit products affects the brand value and limits volume sales of a company. This will also affect the growth of the global oral hygiene market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



