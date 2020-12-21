The Oral Hygiene Company Defying the Global Economic Downturn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how you look at it, the global economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating to millions of businesses. The past year has been defined by shelter-in-place orders and quarantines, shuttered brick-and-mortar operations, struggling supply chains, and a general lack of consumer confidence. However, that hasn't stopped health and wellness brand Oral Science from seeking to ambitiously spread its positive message of clean healthy smiles across the international landscape.

The Canadian company has been a leader in oral hygiene on its own home turf ever since it was founded back in 2004. Over the ensuing decade and a half, the company has specialized in equipping dental professionals with the tools they need to, in the words of the brand, "create a prosperous and successful hygiene department as well as patient satisfaction."

In recent months, Oral Science has ambitiously aimed to expand its reach via a new focus on delivering its products directly to consumers. The brand was well represented at the ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) conference early in 2020. It is also rapidly seeking to make its products available to U.S. consumers in brick-and-mortar stores as soon as possible. In the meantime, refusing to be held up by the pandemic, Oral Science has also positioned itself for rapid growth in the e-commerce space — a wise move for any modern company with long-term aspirations.

Oral Science has dominated Canadian oral hygiene for the better part of two decades, and its recent moves to increase its market presence proves promising to consumers everywhere. In a year when most companies have focused merely on surviving, Oral Science has managed to thrive as it helps to provide its one-of-a-kind dental solutions to an ever-increasing global audience. It is a company with a promising future that shouldn't be ignored in either the B2B or B2C marketplaces.

About Oral Science: Oral Science has operated as one of Canada's leading oral hygiene companies for over one and a half decades. It boasts a robust product line that includes oral rinses, toothpastes for adults and children, and even cold and flu prevention products. Many of these utilize Citrox®. This unique, brand-patented ingredient is a bioflavonoid compound that makes its products exceptionally effective. The GMO- and sugar-free plant-based ingredient is antiviral, antibacterial, and antimicrobial, providing a clean, all-natural path to oral hygiene.

