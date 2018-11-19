The Orange County Register Names SetSchedule a Winner of The Orange County Top Workplaces 2018 Award

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSchedule , an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven real estate technology company, has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Orange County Register and recognized as the first-place winner for the small company category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

SetSchedule

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey , CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind real estate technology firm that connects licensed agents with local homeowners, buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. Teamwork and training are critical to the success of the company and the ongoing commitment to provide real estate professionals with data, AI and excellent service.

"While SetSchedule's focus is on empowering real estate professionals with data and technology, it is our people who power our success as a company," said Roy Dekel, CEO and founder of SetSchedule. "We're honored by the recognition from the OC Register and Energage for our efforts to create an open, collaborative, engaging workplace for everyone, and we will continue to prioritize that environment for our team as we grow."

SetSchedule's management philosophy emphasizes teamwork and collaboration, supported by a flat organizational structure that enables open discussion, transparency, constructive feedback and quick action – which means personal and professional enrichment for all employees. In addition to other accolades, this is the second time that the company has been named a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register.

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

For more information about employment opportunities at SetSchedule or to learn more about the company's impressive growth story, please visit www.setschedule.com .

About SetSchedule

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2014, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at setschedule.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 50,000 organizations representing well over 17 million employees in the United States.

