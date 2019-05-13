NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Availability of organic deodorant in a wide range of natural fragrances is one of the growth driver for the global organic deodorant market. One of the factor that the organic deodorant is manufactured using natural extracts of flowers, fruits and herbs. The availability of organic deodorants in various natural fragrances such as grapefruit, eucalyptus, lavender, sandalwood and neem is expected to drive the growth of the market. Analysts have predicted that the organic deodorant market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.







Market Overview

Increasing in adoption of organic deodorants

Organic deodorant are skin friendly as the organic ingredients, organic oils, plant based butter, organic essential oils are used in their production. The shift from conventional deodorant to organic deodorant is the major driver owing to the fact that people are more health and skin conscious.

High price of organic deodorants

Organix deodorants are priced higher than the traditional deodorants. High manufacturing and raw material costs and usage of premium ingredients result in increased product cost. This, it will be a challenge for the market vendors in the global organic deodorant market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Unilever and Weleda the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as availability of organic deodorant in a wide range of natural fragrances along with increasing in adoption of organic deodorants, will provide considerable growth opportunities to organic deodorant manufactures. Colgate-Palmolive Company, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Weleda are some of the major companies covered in this report.



