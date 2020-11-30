NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original MATZOBALL, which was founded by Andrew Rudnick in 1987, has been throwing the hottest parties in 20+ cities across the country for Jewish singles on Christmas Eve. Responsible for thousands of marriages over the past 34 years and named the #1 Holiday Party by USA Today, the MATZOBALL, like other businesses around the world, needed to come up with a creative plan to tackle the social distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Largest Jewish Virtual Speed Dating Event in the World The Original MATZOBALL Announces The Largest Jewish Virtual Speed Dating Event in the World, Launching on Christmas Eve.

"This year we needed to think outside the box," says Andrew Rudnick. "Every year we give tens of thousands of single Jews the opportunity to meet in person at the hottest nightclubs all over the country, this year we will still give them that opportunity, it will just be online, and it will be much bigger and better than anyone can imagine. We are beyond thrilled to announce the launch of MATZOBALL ONLINE!"

The 1st MATZOBALL ONLINE event will be held on Christmas Eve at 9pm and will be broken down by region and age range. Each event will guarantee a minimum of 20-30, 5-minute dates, where the daters will then have the opportunity to anonymously choose who they felt they had a connection with. If the connection is mutual, they will be notified via email of their mutual connections 15 minutes after the event and will be given the opportunity to connect again. The MATZOBALL ONLINE is currently hosting the event in the following regions/countries, but also anticipates adding more: Atlanta, Boca, Delray Beach, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, LA, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington DC, Montreal, Toronto, London, Sydney, and Tel Aviv.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.matzoball.org and cost $35, which includes entry into the 1st MATZOBALL ONLINE event, and also will offer ticket purchasers exclusive discounts to the monthly speed dating events that will be hosted by MATZOBALL in 2021.

According to Guinness World Records, the largest known speed dating event, which drew 964 people, occurred on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day, in Dublin, Ireland. Matzoball anticipates five times as many people will participate in their event.

