The Original Pancake House DFW Believes One Good Deed Deserves Another

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Pancake House DFW (OPH-DFW) has partnered with UGM Dallas to send children living in homeless shelters back to school with brand new school supplies. When Guests perform a good deed by donating supplies, OPH-DFW will return the good deed with 10% off breakfast and lunch orders. OPH-DFW will be collecting backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks and other critical supplies beginning July 19th through August 10th at all 7 OPH-DFW locations.

The Schoolhouse Connection noted that homelessness creates significant barriers to academic success resulting in graduation and proficiency rates for homeless students significantly lower than economically disadvantaged students. Homelessness leads to chronic absenteeism that results in children falling behind. Click for Photos

"Education is one of the most important factors for kids to succeed," said Mark Davis Bailey, Co-Owner of The Original Pancake House DFW. "We believe this school supply drive will provide homeless children around DFW the tools they need to help them succeed this school year."

"The Original Pancake House DFW has been one of our best community partners," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas. "Providing students with supplies allows them to confidently enter the classroom prepared to do their schoolwork."

OPH-DFW is excited about sharing this campaign with their Guests and look forward to serving them soon. The tenacity and perseverance demonstrated by OPH-DFW during the pandemic to keep their doors open and their Associates employed, and the loyalty of their Guests exemplify what can happen when a community comes together.

To donate, individuals can find the nearest location at https://ophdfw.com/locations/. For more information about OPH-DFW, visit www.ophdfw.com. For more information on UGM Dallas, visit www.ugmdallas.org.

About The Original Pancake House DFW

The Original Pancake House DFW has been creating made from scratch freshness in the DFW area since 1987. The local franchise, owned by Mark Davis Bailey and Jonathan Seyoum, currently serves the North Texas community with seven locations. The combination of quality and hospitality at each location is the basis for why families have kept returning to The Original Pancake House for 34 years in the DFW area and over 60 years nationwide. The Original Pancake House DFW is a Great Place to Work- Certified™ company. For more information about The Original Pancake House franchise in Texas, visit www.ophdfw.com or find OPH on Facebook www.facebook.com/ophdfw

