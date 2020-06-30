The Original Pancake House DFW Brings a Smile to Local Children with Princess Pancakes

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Pancake House DFW (OPH-DFW) and their marketing firm, The Time Group, announced innovative ways they are helping children find joy in the middle of uncertain times. Starting July 1st, OPH-DFW has teamed up with Medical City Healthcare to offer Specialty Princess Pancakes and a Kids Eat Free offer with the purchase of an adult entrée. They are inviting kids to come and get a picture with a princess or superhero every Thursday in July from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The OPH-DFW locations will rotate princesses and superheroes including Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel, Elsa, Belle, Moana, Snow White, Wonder Woman, Batman and Spiderman. Guests can visit https://bit.ly/3eKtHjQ to see a schedule of which princess or superhero will be at each location throughout July. Click for Photos

"This summer is different for so many kids who are missing out on camps and vacations. At OPH-DFW, we wanted to create an event that brings joy to families," noted Mark Davis Bailey, Co-Owner of The Original Pancake House DFW. "Kids will be able to meet a princess or superhero and snap a picture while adhering to safe social distancing rules."

During the week of June 29th through July 5th, OPH-DFW is celebrating 4th of July all week with their limited time Specialty Firecracker Cakes. The combination of crunchy pearl sugar and Pop Rocks Candy on a stack of delicious buttermilk pancakes offers Guests a delightful explosion of flavor.

For more information about OPH-DFW visit www.ophdfw.com. To follow OPH-DFW on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/ophdfw/ or follow them on Instagram.

About The Original Pancake House DFW

The Original Pancake House DFW has been creating made from scratch freshness in the DFW area since 1987. The local franchise, owned by Mark Davis Bailey and Jonathan Seyoum, currently serves the North Texas community with eight locations. The combination of quality and hospitality at each location is the basis for why families have kept returning to The Original Pancake House for 32 years in the DFW area and over 60 years nationwide. The Original Pancake House DFW is a Great Place to Work- Certified™ company. For more information about The Original Pancake House franchise in Texas, visit www.ophdfw.com or find OPH on Facebook www.facebook.com/ophdfw

Media Contact: Margaret McKoin

[email protected]

Phone: 817-403-0866

WhatsApp: https://msng.link/o/?18174030866=wa

WeChat: https://msng.link/o/?MargaretTheTimeGroup=wc

Skype: https://msng.link/o/[email protected]=sk

SOURCE The Original Pancake House DFW

Related Links

http://www.ophdfw.com

