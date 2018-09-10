The original Tamagotchi returns this Fall

"We have found that since we brought the Tamagotchi back last year in a new form, fans have been clamoring for the return of the originals that launched in 1997," said Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director. "We have decided to bring back the original Tamagotchi with some new additions that will keep the classic look and feel of the original game, but with new colors that will bring the device to life like never before."

For the fall launch, the original programming will allow consumers to feed the Tamagotchi, clean up after it, take care of it and even discipline it, while you raise the Tamagotchi to adulthood. With each Tamagotchi, players are given one of two different games to play: A character and numbers game. Each player has up to seven different types of adult Tamagotchi they will be able to get.

Tamagotchi devices will be released in two separate generations:

Generation One : All generation one Tamagotchi devices include a character game where players have to guess which way the Tamagotchi will move next!

: All generation one Tamagotchi devices include a character game where players have to guess which way the Tamagotchi will move next! Purple With Pink: Original Purple shell with pink frame and buttons



Translucent Blue: Original translucent blue shell with yellow buttons



Rainbow: Rainbow shell with white 'Tamagotchi', frame, and buttons



Striped Tiger: Pink and purple tiger-printed shell with green 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Pink With Yellow: Original pink shell with yellow frame and buttons



White With Black: Original white shell with black frame and buttons



Red Glitter: Red-glittered shell with gold 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Mermaid: Colorful mermaid shell with pink 'Tamagotchi' and buttons

Generation Two: All generation two Tamagotchi includes the number game where players have to guess whether the next number will be higher or lower!

All generation two Tamagotchi includes the number game where players have to guess whether the next number will be higher or lower! White and Pink: Original white shell with pink characters, 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Black and Silver: Original black shell with silver 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Green Glitter: Green-glittered shell with white frame and blue 'Tamagotchi' and buttons



Colorful Leopard: Colorful leopard shell with red 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Blue with Silver: Original blue shell with silver characters, 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Yellow with Blue: Original yellow shell with blue characters, 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



Galaxy: Blue and purple galaxy shell with white 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons



White With Colorful Characters: White shell with characters, green Japanese 'Tamagotchi', frame and buttons

Each device is sold individually with a suggested retail price $19.99. Tamagotchi devices will be available for pre-sell on September 30, 2018 at select retail and online. For more information, please visit www.bandai.com.

SOURCE Bandai America