The Orthopaedic Institute and Citrus Orthopaedic and Joint Institute Plan to Safely Resume Elective Surgeries

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years, The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI) has taken care of patients suffering from musculoskeletal injuries the way they would their own families. During these challenging times, TOI continues its commitment to patients by taking extra steps to assure patient safety as they resume elective surgeries.

The team is following CDC, federal, state and local facility guidelines to assure a safe environment for their patients during their procedures. TOI will continue to screen all patients, visitors and staff entering their offices for signs or a history of illness to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Upon arrival patients and visitors will have their temperature checked before entering the facility. Social distancing will be maintained and the number of visitors within the facilities will be limited.

Additionally, strict handwashing, frequent equipment wipe-downs and the use of proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be used.

"During these challenging times we have remained open and our dedicated clinicians and staff have continued to be here for our patients. We are thrilled that now, our patients will be able to undergo the elective surgeries and procedures they need to improve activity and reduce their pain. Our patients need us, and we are committed to continuing to take the necessary steps to ensure patient safety," said Chief Executive Officer, Rich Gilbert.

Patients wishing to schedule an in-person or telemedicine visit with can visit the TOI website at: www.toi-health.com or Citrus Orthopaedic and Joint Institute's website at: http://citrusortho.net/

