The Orthopaedic Institute Offers Free, Fast Virtual After-Hours Care Through the HURT! App

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopaedic Institute has partnered with the HURT! mobile app to offer free virtual after-hours access to orthopaedic specialists for the treatment of sudden, acute injuries.

The HURT! app is a convenient way for patients to bypass unnecessary visits to the emergency room and receive the attention they need from an entire network of orthopaedic experts. Within minutes of an injury, patients can connect with a specialist to receive a personalized care plan and recommendations for treatment.

The HURT! app is intended for new, unexpected injuries and may not be used for post-op or follow-up appointments. Patients of The Orthopaedic Institute should continue following the treatment plan provided by their physician and schedule ongoing, in-office care as needed.

"At The Orthopaedic Institute, we are always looking for ways to improve the patient experience and provide the best care possible," said Jim Needham, CEO of The Orthopaedic Institute. "Our partnership with the HURT! app is a great example of this commitment, as it gives our patients the ability to connect with orthopaedic specialists quickly and easily from the comfort of their own homes. It is an invaluable resource for those who experience sudden, acute injuries, and we are proud to offer it to our patients."

The HURT! app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Patients of The Orthopaedic Institute can download the app by visiting https://www.hurtapp.com/ .

About The Orthopaedic Institute: The Orthopaedic Institute is a private practice group of fully trained and experienced physicians with expertise in the entire spectrum of orthopaedic care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation. With 10 convenient Florida locations, The Orthopaedic Institute provides world-class care in the comfort of your community.

About the HURT! app: The HURT! mobile app provides painless access to urgent orthopedic care. Easily connect with a network of orthopaedic specialists from your phone to get the treatment you need, when and where you need it.

