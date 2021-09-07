CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA), partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arthritis Foundation, issued A National Public Health Agenda for Osteoarthritis in 2020. The Agenda was developed by leading experts, and features 9 strategies to improve health and quality of life among millions of Americans with osteoarthritis (OA). To further facilitate uptake and implementation of these strategies, the OAAA, CDC, and Arthritis Foundation have now developed a companion series of practical and easily implemented "Action Briefs" for 7 sectors critical for effecting change:

Osteoarthritis: A Leading Cause of Disability Tweet this The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, Arthritis Foundation, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Release ‘Action Briefs’ to Help Leaders in Key Sectors Promote Prevention, Early Detection and Management of Osteoarthritis

Health professionals

Employers

Insurers

Community-based organizations

Policy makers

Healthcare system leaders

Public health professionals

Each brief outlines important information about OA and relevant, compelling data to make the case for Why OA Matters to members of each sector. Most importantly, the briefs encourage leaders to Act NOW! by offering specific actions appropriate to each sector and links to vetted online tools, guidelines, videos, and other resources. These tools empower leaders to easily tailor offerings to meet their group's specific health needs, and to improve equity in access and delivery by using telehealth, mobile technology, and other virtual or remote innovations. Learn more about each Action Brief at https://oaaction.unc.edu/oa-agenda/.

This means, for example, an employer at a major healthcare system can now more easily offer webinars for providers on the latest management options, education and brochures for patients, and workplace wellness programs for employees with OA. Or business leaders can create healthier work environments using arthritis-appropriate, evidence-based classes, counseling, cafeteria selections or walking paths.

Although focused specifically on OA, the updated strategies have wide-ranging applicability to other types of arthritis and chronic conditions. Many adults with OA also have other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Taking steps to prevent and manage OA will have the added multiplier effect of improving the lives of adults with these other chronic diseases.

About the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA)

The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance is a national public health coalition, comprised of more than 140 member organizations, that aims to reduce the burden of OA in the U.S. through dissemination of educational tools, resources, and health messaging to increase awareness for OA and to promote evidence-based prevention and management strategies. Injury prevention (e.g., sports injury prevention, falls prevention, etc.), weight management, physical activity, and self-management education are proven strategies for the prevention and management of OA and are major areas of focus of the OAAA. To learn more about the OAAA and how you can "Stand Up 2 OA," visit oaaction.unc.edu.

About the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

SOURCE Osteoarthritis Action Alliance

Related Links

http://oaaction.unc.edu/

