The outdoor power equipment market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 5,021.1 million in 2019 to US$ 7,400.8 million by 2027

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887341/?utm_source=PRN



The demand for innovative solutions to tackle adverse climatic conditions and environmental pollution is growing at a faster pace across the world.The urbanization is also increasing at an unprecedented rate, which is negatively impacting the environment.



Hence, to mitigate the effects of growing urbanization and associated deforestation, the trend of green infrastructure is gaining traction among companies and consumers that are expected to support the electric equipment in the outdoor power equipment market.Sustainable landscaping is a popular trend nowadays owing to the usage of environment-friendly resources and methods.



In addition, the growth of global infrastructure, construction, and urban development industry are further expected to support the growth of outdoor power equipment market.In developing countries such as China and India, the construction industry has a huge potential for growth owing to rising disposable incomes and favorable government initiatives, as well as a high rate of economic development.



Increasing urbanization and growing construction activities are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the outdoor power equipment market.

Based on power source, the outdoor power equipment market in APAC was led by the fuel-powered segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.However, the electricity-powered segment is expected to grow at a high rate.



Fuel-powered mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, sprayers, tillers, and gas leaf blowers are heavily used for various applications.These types of outdoor power equipment can be either powered by gas or fuel.



The gas-powered lawnmowers are ideal for lawns smaller or equal to ½ acre area.These mowers are easy to maintain, and a few models are available with push-button start.



In addition to gas mowers, a gas chainsaw is another outdoor power equipment available in the market developed for cutting large trees and branches.

The overall outdoor power equipment market size in APAC has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the outdoor power equipment market in APAC.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the outdoor power equipment based on all the segmentations provided with respect to the APAC region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the outdoor power equipment industry.



ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG., Ariens Company, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. are among the players present in the outdoor power equipment market in APAC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887341/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

