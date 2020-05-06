The Outlook for the Travel, Sports and Healthcare Industries Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergence of Covid - 19: Outlook for Travel, Sports, and Healthcare Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020 and later on March 11th, 2020, The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic causing an immense impact on the lives of people and business and markets around the globe. According to the recent United Nation report, the global economy is expected to shrink up to one percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, it stated that it may further contract if further restrictions on the economic activities are extended without adequate financial responses.



In Europe, countries are persevering their efforts to gear the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Several programs and strategies are designed to shore up the restraints that private companies are facing in healthcare, sports, and the travel industry. For instance, in Italy tax filings have been deferred to June 30th, 2020 for the companies in sports, tourism, entertainment, food and culture among various others and tax credit up to US$21,600 is also introduced for costs related to sanitization efforts. Also, in Spain, there is a proposal under consideration that would provide small and medium businesses with government guaranteed credit to mitigate loss, particularly for those in the tourism industry.



Sports industry



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the worldwide sporting calendar. For instance, recently the International Olympic Committee has agreed to delay the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games for a year due to coronavirus. The new dates are still not disclosed but are expected to be in summer 2021. Other than it some of the major impacted events are as follow:

UEFA postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021.

All Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended.

Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II

The NBA season is also suspended until further notice

UEFA Under-21 European Championship postponed

The Women's Euro 2021 also postponed

Such delays in sporting events not only affect the overall sports industry but also industries that are indirectly related to it such as wearable devices, digital signage, smart stadium and even sports analytics.



Travel and tourism industry



The Travel and tourism industry which accounts for nearly 10% of the global GDP is one of the most affected industries due to COVID-19. Even after the outbreak is over, the industry is expected to take a year to recover as one of the possibilities is that foreign travel will still remain restricted in major parts of the world. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be one of the worst affected as countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are heavily dependent on the travel industry. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the loss of three months of global travel in 2020 can lead to a corresponding reduction in jobs of between 12% to 14%. Also, the United States Travel Association is projecting the loss of 4.6 million jobs which may increase in the coming years. Furthermore, companies in travel and hospitality are forecast to postpone their spending on new technology which will also impact the industry which is directly or indirectly dependent on travel and tourism



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Methodology & Assumptions

1.3. History of Pandemics

1.4. The Corona Virus



2. Covid-19 Scenarios



3. Executive Summary



4. Economic Impact of Covid-19



5. Global Sports Market



6. Global Sports Market by Segments and Country

6.1. Gate Revenues

6.2. Sponsorship

6.3. Merchandise

6.4. Media Rights



7. Global Travel & Tourism Market



8. Global Travel & Tourism Market by Segment and Country

8.1. Restaurant & Hotels

8.2. Air Travel



9. Global Medical Market



10. Global Medical Market by Segment and Country

10.1. Therapeutic Market

10.2. Diagnostics Market

10.3. Personal Protective Equipment Market



11. Recent Developments and News



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Fitbit

12.2. Ericsson

12.3. Sony Corporation

12.4. Adidas AG

12.5. 3M Company

12.6. Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

12.7. Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

12.8. Medline Industries Inc.

12.9. Magnum Health And Safety Pvt. Ltd.

12.10. Johnson and Johnson

12.11. Merck

12.12. Honeywell

12.13. Roche Holding AG

12.14. Novartis

12.15. GlaxoSmithKline

12.16. Bayer

12.17. Expedia Group

12.18. Booking Holdings

12.19. American Express Travel

12.20. CWT

12.21. Marriott International.

12.22. BCD Travel

12.23. Hilton

12.24. American Airlines Group

12.25. Delta Airlines



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpbcj2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

