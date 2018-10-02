The outpatient specialty divisions of Fairfax Neonatal Associates have expanded to meet the needs of children in Northern VA

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Lung & Allergy Center (PLAC), Pediatric & Adolescent Sleep Center (PASC), and Pediatric Surgical Group (PSG)--the outpatient divisions of Fairfax Neonatal Associates--have brought on two new providers each this year. With office locations in both Fairfax and Loudoun counties, these outpatient divisions see over 20,000 patients annually. With additional providers available to care for the growing number of children in this region, they regularly offer appointments to new patients within 48 hours of a referral. Their expert care is respected throughout the medical and patient communities.

PLAC, directed by Dr. Sunil Kapoor, welcomes Dr. Amisha Jain (pulmonologist) and Dr. David Anmuth (allergist and immunologist) to their team this year. The PLAC physicians offer comprehensive care for respiratory, allergic (including food challenges and allergy shots), and immune disorders to children of all ages. Additionally, their office is an approved Cystic Fibrosis Foundation accredited treatment center, offering specialty care, nutrition counseling, and social work services to help support these patients. Their office is open 5 days a week in Fairfax, and 3 days a week in Leesburg.

Dr. Melody Hawkins and Nurse Practitioner Valerie Vitale joined the PASC division this year. Providing sleep assessments and treatments for infants through late adolescents, the PASC team treats a number of sleep related disorders including central and obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, night terrors, and circadian rhythm disorders. They see patients 5 days a week in Fairfax, and 2 days a week in Leesburg.

The team of PSG, directed by Dr. Joseph Kim, welcomes Dr. Iljana Gaffar and Dr. Bharath Nath to their group. Their pediatric general surgeons have advanced expertise in minimally-invasive procedures, intended to reduce pain and speed recovery for children who require surgery. They employ the latest surgical techniques and technologies, including thoracoscopic, laparoscopic, and robotic procedures. Their doctors consult and follow up at the Fairfax office, and perform surgery out of Inova Children's Hospital and the McLean Surgical Center.

For more information about Fairfax Neonatal Associates, P.C.'s outpatient divisions, visit www.fnapc.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

