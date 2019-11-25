The Overlook to bring innovative, multi-family living concept to Knoxville next year

The 10-unit, six-story steel structure provides tenants with a private elevator for each of the individual units. The vertical community eliminates common shared spaces such as hallways and elevators, but offers streetscapes for community members to interact. The Overlook combines the social infrastructure of a traditional neighborhood with the energy of living in downtown Knoxville.

"We have worked with Architects Wright many times over the years and are very excited to make their visions for The Overlook a reality," said Bobby Haines, owner of Haines Structural Group. "We share a passion for working on projects that elevate the culture and aesthetic of this wonderful city. The Overlook is a modern living concept that will offer something completely unique to Knoxville."

For the last decade, Haines has become a staple in the region for structural engineering services. They have worked on several notable buildings in Downtown Knoxville including Hyatt Place Hotel, The Oliver Hotel, The Tombras Group headquarters, Regas Square and Balter Beerworks.

"The Overlook is a concept that we have wanted to bring to Knoxville for a long time," said Josh Wright, owner, architect and general contractor for The Overlook. "In traditional neighborhoods, there are layers of public and private space, and we wanted to find a way to bring that same social structure to a condo building. It's always a pleasure to work with the Haines team. We brought them in early enough to help work out different structural ideas, and when we hit some challenges with materials, they helped us pivot and the end result made the building even better while getting us back on budget. We're really pleased to see this vision come to life for the city and hope it serves as a new way of looking at how we can live."

The Overlook is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2020, and is already filled to 80% capacity with limited units remaining. For pricing and availability inquiries, please contact Kimberly Dixon-Hamilton of Downtown Realty, Inc. at kimberly@knoxvilledowntownrealty.com or call (865) 588-5535.

About Haines Structural Group

Haines Structural Group is a full-service structural engineering firm that provides practical and creative solutions for architects, contractors and owners nationwide who value extraordinary service and premier quality. The Haines team prides itself on being a valued partner to the clients they work with to achieve their vision of creating projects that are as functional as they are beautiful. The foundation of Haines' business is to build relationships and design structures that last a lifetime.

About Architects Wright

Architects Wright focuses on creating social infrastructure to encourage the positive interchange of diverse peoples. From lounges to religious institutions and homes we create places for people to live and interact. We specialize in developing unique, effective solutions for architectural problems and possibilities.

