The OXE Diesel, have received Type Approval from China Classification Society (CCS)

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimco Marine AB (publ) are able to announce that OXE Diesel engines have received type approval from the China Classification Society Rules: Chapter 3, Part One, Construction and Classification of Yachts 2012. Chapter 4, Construction and Classification of Coastal Boats 2005 and Chapter 5 Construction of Inland Waters Boats 2006.

"The CCS approval is key to meeting our targets for the vast Chinese market, with this now in place we can accelerate on our plans for this market which is one of the largest growing outboard markets in the world," says Andreas Blomdahl, CEO, Cimco Marine AB.

OXE Diesel awarded type Approval from China Classification Society (CCS), chapter 3.1, 4 and 5.

The OXE Diesel range have over a longer period undertaken extensive product tests, rigours sea trials, production as well as drawing and material approvals to obtain the final type Approval from China Classification Society (CCS).

"I am pleased that our OXE Diesel engines are now type approved by the China Classification Society. It is an important step for our Asian distributors as it opens up an extensive segment in the commercial market," says Christer Flodman, Product Manager, Cimco Marine AB.

The CCS type approval includes intended use for Boats, Yachts and Ships at Inland, Coastal and Offshore installations and opens a wide possibility in the commercial market.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Berg

Chairman of the Board of Cimco Marine AB

+46-70-358-91-55

anders.berg@oxe-diesel.com

Andreas Blomdahl

CEO Cimco Marine AB

+46-431-44-98-99

andreas.blomdahl@oxe-diesel.com

Myron Mahendra

CFO Cimco Marine AB

+46-763-47-59-82

myron.mahendra@oxe-diesel.com

www.oxe-diesel.com

