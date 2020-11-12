The Paces Foundation's Brownsville Manor for Seniors Officially Opened

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brownsville Manor, an affordable housing community for seniors, has officially opened and residents are already moving into their apartments. The affordable housing community has 88 one- and two-bedroom units and is already over 80 percent leased. Those remaining apartments are designated to seniors 62 years and up on limited incomes. Amenities include a pool, community room, library, computer stations, workout room, and an area for gardening. See a virtual tour of the property.

The units will benefit from state-of-the-art heating and cooling units, high-efficiency water heaters, as well as water-saving showers and plumbing fixtures. They also contain ENERGY STAR appliances, light fixtures, and ceiling fans. Sustainable building practices bring a host of benefits to residents including lower utility bills, native landscaping, and natural light. It also brings economic benefits to Florida as much of the materials and labor were locally sourced.

Brownsville Manor is the second affordable housing community that The Paces Foundation has built for seniors in Pensacola. The first, Fairfield Manor, was awarded a LEED Platinum certification and opened five years ago. Hear from local leaders, Chairman of Escambia County Commissioners, Lumon May and Pastor Evon Horton as well as the heartwarming stories of residents about the opening of Brownsville Manor in this video.

About The Paces Foundation

Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and most recently New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.

Contact:

Amy Sigal

The Paces Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Paces Foundation

Related Links

http://www.pacesfoundation.org

