The Pacific Financial Group Names Kendall to Lead Sales Strategy

An early pioneer and innovator in the group retirement space, The Pacific Financial Group has built a unique market leadership position in self-directed brokerage for 401k, 403b, and 457 accounts. Today, TPFG has over 15,000 accounts and total assets under management of $3.7 billion. TPFG is led by Co-CEO Megan Meade, who is part of a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful asset management firms around the country. Says Meade, "Cory made an immediate impact after joining the RiskPro team. His background and experience made him the obvious choice to drive the continued success of TPFG Sales Strategy and our strategic partnership initiatives." TPFG President Matt Hamilton adds, "Harnessing Cory's seasoned expertise in scaling up TAMP distribution strategy is a huge win for TPFG. We're fortunate to have such top talent like Cory."