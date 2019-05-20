NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



The global packaged natural mineral water market is being invigorated by the frequent launch of new products. Major players in the market are focusing on tapping into immense growth potential for packaged natural mineral water in regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe. Furthermore, consumers are also looking forward to varieties of premium packaged natural mineral water. Analysts have predicted that the packaged natural mineral water market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.







Market Overview



A growing number of organized retailing outlets



Organized retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores have grown significantly in major countries, which is extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the global packaged natural mineral water market during the forecast period.



Frequent product recalls related to packaged natural mineral water



Numerous product recalls increasing the operational and financial constraints of vendors operating in the market and also affect their reputation, which decreases consumer's confidence in the products. This will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the packaged natural mineral water market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors operating in the market are focusing on the expansion of their production capacities and are also investing in start-ups and bottling plants. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



