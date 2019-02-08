The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Announces 2019 Pahrump Balloon Festival

PAHRUMP, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2019 Pahrump Balloon Festival, Car Show and Rodeo for the weekend of February the 22nd through the 24th, at Petrack Park, centrally located in Pahrump, Nevada.

"Colorful Hot Air Balloons, Rodeo with Bucking Broncos, Car Show, Vendors and Carnival - it doesn't get any better than that!" said Melissa Gebhart, Executive Director at The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Thousands of guests from all over Nevada, the Southwest and around the world have enjoyed attending past years. This is the second year the Chamber is pleased to add the rodeo to the event for more fun and excitement. "Our family had an amazing time last year," said Doug Dubin, Owner of Solar Pros and 2018 Balloon Festival Attendee. "As a sponsor, we were able to ride in a Hot Air Balloon for the first time ever and we loved the feeling of flying in the clouds."

Carnival and Rodeo/Glow in the Park field access tickets are available on The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's website www.PahrumpChamber.com. The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo is one of only two high school rodeos in Southern Nevada. The Festival will also offer a Family-Friendly Carnival from Davis Amusement along with Mutton Busting, Tethered Balloon rides and exhibitors with amazing carnival foods and fun for the whole family.

Friday and Saturday Nights, the "Glow Show" will offer audiences incredible colors and sounds while the balloon pilots light up the grounds to music. To keep the momentum, after the "Glow Show" there will be a "Glow in the Park" dance party for those that want to keep the excitement going.

Founded in 1975, The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce seeks to bring the local business community and the community at large together.

All balloon flights, glow shows & carnival rides are dependent upon weather. No refunds.

