NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain is a debilitating condition, which can arise from arthritis, cancer, fibromyalgia and trauma, which includes neuropathic pain and nociceptive pain.



https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663435



This report focuses on treating various pain conditions with electrotherapy devices, ablation devices and surgical procedures. Electrotherapy devices include Spinal cord stimulator, peripheral nerve stimulator, TENS and NMES devices. These devices use electricity to treat pain by blocking the pain signals passing from nerve to brain. Surgical procedures such as kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty are used to treat pain caused by degenerative disc disease, whereas ablation procedures such as Radiofrequency ablation and Cryoablation are used to treat chronic pain and cancer pain by damaging pain causing nerve tissue. Ablation procedure damages the nerve that causes the pain and stops the transmission of pain signals to the brain. Several other devices like spacers, screws and artificial discs are used to treat back pain and neck pain caused by degenerative disc disease.



According to IQ4I analysis, the pain management and surgical devices global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $8,824.7 million by 2025. The pain management and surgical devices market is mainly segmented by products, treatment type, application, end-users and by geography.



Based on the products market is segmented into pain devices and pain surgery, among this pain devices accounted the largest revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Pain devices segment is further classified into internal pain devices and external pain devices. Among the internal pain devices, spinal cord stimulator accounted the largest revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Among the external pain devices, TENS is accounted for largest revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025, other external pain device segment include ultrasound therapy, photobiomodulation therapy, microwave therapy, short wave therapy, vegus nerve stimulation therapy and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Pain surgery segment is divided into Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty, fixation devices, artificial disc replacement and ablation. Among this kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty accounted the largest revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025, artificial disc replacement is projected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. In pain surgery, ablation segment is further classified into radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation. Among this, radiofrequency ablation accounted the largest revenue and is projected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Cryoablation is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



Based on the treatment type, pain management and surgical devices are classified into Invasive and non invasive. Among this, invasive devices accounted the largest revenue in 2018 and expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



The applications segment in the pain management and surgical device market is classified into neuropathic pain, cancer pain, failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) and other pain, Among these applications, MSD holds the highest share in 2018, and expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025, due to increase in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders.



Based on end-users, pain management and surgical devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, pain management centers and others. In this segment, hospitals held the highest share in 2018, and expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



Pain management and surgical devices geographic market is segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). North American region commanded the largest revenue in 2018 and expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



Major players in pain management devices and surgical devices are Abbot Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), Medtronic Inc. (Ireland), Avanos Medical Inc. (Halyard health Inc.) (U.S.), Nevrocorp (U.S.), Nuvectra corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson and Johnson (DePuy synthes), (U.S.), Merit medicals (U.S.), DJO Finance Ltd. (Chattanooga) (U.S.).



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of APAC



• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Others



