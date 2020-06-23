The Paleo Diet Launches New Website Positioned as the Premier Scientific Source on Paleolithic Nutrition

BOULDER, Colo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paleo Diet®, creators of a template for healthy eating and living based on evolutionary nutrition, has launched a completely revamped website at www.thepaleodiet.com. The website makes it easier and clearer for followers of the diet and students of Paleolithic nutrition to find both the science and practical advice about The Paleo Diet.

The website already hosted the largest body of scientific information about the diet—including seminal articles by The Paleo Diet founder Dr. Loren Cordain. Now that scientific knowledge is easier to find, and the user experience, particularly for the science community, is vastly improved.

In addition to its role as a scientific repository, the new website also boasts an entirely new focus: The Paleo Diet LifestyleTM. The Paleo Diet is about much more than just nutrition. The Paleo Lifestyle centers around living the way our bodies were designed to function best, through optimal sleep, exercise, reduced stress, better parenting and life balance, and much more. The new Lifestyle section of the website caters to those seeking a more wholesome, healthy, and balanced life.

Finally, our Recipes section brings new life to the immense and ever-growing catalogue of meals, snacks, beverages, and treats that help bring The Paleo Diet to life—and to your table for every meal. For working professionals and gourmet foodies alike, the website provides a more enjoyable user experience, practical cooking advice, and delicious and satisfying recipes.

"The team and I have been working tirelessly on this website for months in order to bring a fresh, easy to use, and resourceful site to the millions around the world who have found that Paleo living has improved their physical health, well-being, and overall quality of life," said Trevor Connor, the CEO of The Paleo Diet. "We have been working with the blessing and guidance of the founder of The Paleo Diet, and author of the first book about Paleo eating, Dr. Loren Cordain. The website is our first step to bringing his science and principles back to the forefront of the nutrition world."

Go now to thepaleodiet.com to access thousands of scientific articles about the key tenets of the diet, practical lifestyle advice and delicious recipes you can make easily on your busy schedule.

About The Paleo Diet: Quite simply, The Paleo Diet® is the only diet to which the human species is genetically adapted. In other words, when you eat a Paleo Diet, you are eating the optimal foods for your body, literally programmed into your DNA. Eating a Paleo Diet helps individuals with weight management, disease prevention, and energy stabilization. The Paleo Diet concept is now taken seriously in the scientific world thanks in part to Boyd Eaton's pioneering work. However, it was Dr. Cordain's publication of the original book, The Paleo Diet, in 2002 that would turn the concept into a household term now recognized by millions.

