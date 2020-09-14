The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television, Verizon Joins as Official Sponsor and Citi Joins as Presenting Sponsor of Paley Front Row With the Generous Support From Dozens of Companies and Individuals

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present its inaugural Hispanic Heritage month celebration A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television with Verizon as Official Sponsor, Citi as Presenting Sponsor of the Paley Front Row Programs, and with support from dozens of companies and individuals, demonstrating a strong and ongoing commitment to promoting diverse voices in media and entertainment. Starting Tuesday, September 15 at noon, the inaugural monthlong celebration will feature conversations and events that spotlight critically acclaimed, groundbreaking, and culturally influential Hispanic personalities and rising stars who demonstrate the power of the community and its significant impact on American culture. There is also a dynamic, interactive experience on paleycenter.org with video testimonials covering drama, telenovelas, comedy, news, talk, documentary, sports, music, and variety; conversations with today's most influential Hispanic names; trivia games; education classes; and family programs. Programs from this experience will be available in English and Spanish and all activities are free.

The annual celebration is part of the Paley Center's long tradition of honoring diversity in media and entertainment. Over the years the Paley Center has hosted Tributes and exhibitions including honoring African-American and Hispanic achievements in television, the enormous contributions of women, the impact and importance of LGBTQ+ representation in television, among many others. Through its highly respected Paley Impact series, the Paley Center presents programs all year round that explore media's powerful shaping impact on society. Recent programs have included influential individuals such as: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Omar Jimenez, and Weijia Jang, among others. Additionally, the Paley Center education classes further examine the role media plays in covering important issues such as civil rights and social justice.

"We're so proud to launch this inaugural tribute to acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the numerous contributions of the Hispanic community on television and media," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This is a must-see celebration for the whole family that informs, educates, and entertains, offered as a bi-lingual interactive experience for all."

The Paley Center is proud to welcome Verizon as an Official Sponsor of the celebration. Verizon will have the exclusive rights to distribute the Paley Front Row Presented by Citi programs included in the celebration across their distribution network. These programs feature some of the most popular Hispanic personalities and television programs including:

A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television

Tuesday, September 16, 8 pm EST on Yahoo Entertainment

A star-studded celebration honoring the indelible mark the Hispanic community has made on media and television features: Gloria Estefan, Tony Gonzalez, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Justina Machado, Edward James Olmos, Maria Elena Salinas, and Jimmy Smits, and moderated by Soledad O' Brien.

Alex Rodriguez in Conversation

Wednesday, September 17, 8 pm EST on Yahoo Entertainment

The Paley Center welcomes baseball legend, acclaimed broadcaster, and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez for an intimate conversation about his career on and off the field. Alex will discuss his many successes through the lens of his iconic presence on television as a baseball star; Emmy-winning broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports, and CNBC's Back in the Game; and his role as CEO of A-Rod Corp. Acclaimed journalist Natalie Morales of the Today Show will moderate this conversation.

"I've always been proud of my Hispanic heritage so it's an honor to be included in the Paley Center's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration," said Alex Rodriguez. "This celebration is certain to show why Hispanic community has made such a lasting impact on television and media."

Univision and Televisa's Imperio de Mentiras (en Español): A Conversation with the Stars and Producer

Friday, September 18, 2020, 8 pm EST on Yahoo Entertainment

One of the most highly anticipated telenovelas of the new season, Televisa's Imperio de mentiras (Empire of Lies), set to air on the Univision Network on September 21, stars Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios, as a pair of tempestuous lovers whose passionate affair is suddenly caught up in a whirlwind of crime and corruption when her father and his ex-girlfriend are both mysteriously murdered. Executive produced by Giselle González, whose previous hits include the award-winning Para volver a amar (Marriage Diaries) and Yo no creo en los hombres (I Don't Trust Men Anymore), the telenovela is derived from a Turkish drama series, Kara para ask. Boyer, Palacios, and González will appear to discuss their show in a virtual panel moderated by Miguel Sirgado, journalist and former editor in chief of !Hola! USA, to be conducted in Spanish.

Univision and UniMás's Enamorándonos (en Español): A Conversation with the Hosts and Creator Friday, September 25, 8 pm EST on Yahoo Entertainment

Something out of the ordinary in the reality genre, Enamorándonos (Love is in the Air), sets out to match up potential lovers but with a twist, allowing the viewers themselves to not merely watch the suspense and fun unfold as relationships develop, but to participate as well. Through social media, those at home looking for love are given the chance to meet datable candidates in hopes that sparks might fly between them. Since its debut last fall on Univision's UniMás network, the series has proven a sizable hit, as it boldly expands the idea of "audience participation." Its charismatic hosts, Ana Patricia Gámez and Rafael Araneda, and its creator, Zeynep Peker, will appear to talk about this unique dating concept, the kind of reaction it has gotten from viewers, and what to expect in the upcoming season, in a discussion conducted in English and Spanish.

"We are honored to celebrate the rich diversity and extraordinary contributions of Hispanics in television during The Paley Center for Media's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration," said Jessica Rodriguez, president of Entertainment and CMO, Univision. "Univision has entertained and informed Hispanic America for over sixty years with some of the most iconic Spanish-language TV shows and we're particularly proud to showcase two of our prime time properties coming this fall: Imperio de Mentiras and the return of the hit reality series Enamorándonos."

Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars and Executive Producer

Friday, October 2, 2020, 8 pm EST on Yahoo Entertainment

Proving to be Telemundo's most successful "Super Series" in its revamping of the traditional telenovela format, La Reina del Sur, according to Telemundo Entertainment EVP Ronald Day, has "helped redefine Hispanic media and set a new standard in our content offering," cultivating a tremendous fan base, and paving the way for an equally popular English-language version, Queen of the South. Adapted from the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the series follows the tumultuous and dangerous life of Teresa Mendoza, a Mexican woman who rises to the top as the most powerful drug trafficker in Spain and then finds it difficult to leave this world behind, even after assuming a new identity under the Witness Protection program. Kate del Castillo, who has developed her own fervid following for her performance as the complex and conflicted Teresa, will appear with fellow cast members Isabella Sierra (Sofia Dantes) and Alejandro Calva (César "Batman" Güemes), and executive producer and showrunner Marcos Santana to discuss the relevancy of their show and what to expect in its much-anticipated third season. The panel will be conducted in both Spanish and English by Marcela Isaza, Entertainment Reporter.

"La Reina del Sur's first season was a big moment for Spanish-language television which marked the beginning of a new genre of high-quality action-packed drama series, and it's an honor to have the show recognized as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and our impact on television and media," said Kate del Castillo. "I am proud to have brought the story of Teresa Mendoza to life so many years ago, which thanks to its success and devoted fans, will soon be producing its third season."

Hispanic Voices in Media

Thursday, October 8, 2020, 8pm EST on Yahoo Entertainment

The Paley Center convenes leading Hispanic journalists from across broadcast and cable television to discuss the unique role the media plays in informing, educating and making an impact on Hispanic Americans. They'll share their expert insights into television's coverage of Hispanic Americans in the upcoming presidential election, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and the growing power and influence of this community in American life. Participants include: Ana Cabrera, CNN; Ilia Calderón, Univision; Jose Diaz-Balart, Telemundo; Tom Llamas, ABC News; Juan Williams, Fox News; and Moderator: Mariana Atencio.

Rounding out the monthlong tribute, there is a dynamic, interactive experience with video testimonials, education programs, interactive trivia, and family programs which will be accessible virtually through the Paley Center's website, paleycenter.org .

The Paley Center is grateful to Verizon and Citi, and the following individuals and organizations for their ongoing support: Amazon Studios, AMC Networks, Apple, Berlanti Productions, BET, Broadway Stages, Len and Heather Cariou, CBS, Creative Artists Agency, Deloitte Services LLP, Deutsch, Diane deRohan, Discovery, Inc., EPIX, Ernst & Young, Facebook, Firserv, FOX Corporation, Fox Entertainment, Fremantle, FTI Consulting, HBO, Hearst, ION Media, IPG, John Josephson & SESAC, Lionsgate, The Lippin Group, MediaLink, MSGCI/Sports & Entertainment, The Nielsen Company, Netflix, Zibby Owens, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Mary Parent, PwC, Showtime Networks & CBS, Sony Pictures Television, Tyler Perry Studios, Univision Communications, Inc., Verizon, ViacomCBS, Kids & Family, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Television Group, WarnerMedia, World Surf League, YouTube, and Ziffren Brittenham.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

