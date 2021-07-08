The Paley Center For Media Announces Much Anticipated Yearly Tradition Of Celebrating Shark Week And The Best Moments From The Past 33 Years Of Fin-tastic Footage

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is pleased to announce that the Paley Center Salutes Shark Week will launch on Sunday, July 11 on the Paley Center's website, paleycenter.org, to celebrate the highly anticipated summer television event Shark Week, airing Sunday, July 11 - Sunday, July 18 on Discovery and discovery+. In addition, Shark Week will be streaming all summer on discovery+. The yearly Paley Center tradition and immersive experience, in partnership with Discovery, features an engaging and interactive salute containing expertly curated clips of some of the best moments in Shark Week history. Audiences will enjoy thrilling videos and information about one of nature's most fascinating creatures while being educated, entertained, and inspired by the dynamic content.

"We are incredibly excited to once again team up with Discovery to offer a special look at one of television's longest-running summer franchises," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This iconic and beloved annual event has not only had an enduring impact on television and popular culture, but has used the lens of TV to inform the public and raise awareness for conservation issues impacting sharks."

Shark Week has evolved from an innovative television programming concept into a powerhouse franchise that involves A-list celebrities. The annual event uses its platform to inform the public and raise awareness for conservation issues impacting sharks while reaching a global audience in seventy-two countries. The Paley Center Salutes Shark Week coincides with the much-anticipated premiere of Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.

Paley Center's content will include excerpts from Best Thing About Summer (2021), as well as classics including Little Bitty Boats and Big Sharks Don't Mix (2014), Sharkzilla: The Nightmarish Megalodon (2012), and more. New this year, Discovery and its partner Oceana will air a public service announcement to raise awareness of the role sharks play in keeping the ocean vibrant and healthy. Oceana, founded in 2001, is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

