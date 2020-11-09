The Paley Center For Media Announces New Members To Its Board Of Trustees And Los Angeles Board Of Governors From The Advertising, Entertainment And Media Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the entertainment industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, today announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of advertising, entertainment, and media to its prestigious Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be Jason Kilar, Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia; Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, NBCUniversal; Crystal McCrary, Producer, Director, and Author; and Mark Read, CEO, WPP.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors will be Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Global TV, Netflix; Dan McDermott, President, Original Programming and Co-President, AMC Studios, AMC Networks Entertainment Group; Kirk McDonald, CEO North America, GroupM; Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer, Spotify; and Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We're honored to welcome these exceptional world-class leaders to The Paley Center's esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "In these challenging times, we are so fortunate to benefit from their tremendous leadership, expertise, and counsel to ensure the Paley Center remains the media industry's preeminent nonprofit into 2021 and beyond."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and is comprised of some of the finest leaders from the worlds of advertising, business, entertainment, gaming, technology, news, and sports. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape, and also provides key input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar, as well as commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships, and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast, and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Robert Altman, ZeniMax Media; Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Eddy Cue, Apple; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment; Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun, Samsung NEXT; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Brian Goldner, Hasbro, Inc; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Gérard Guillemot, Ubisoft; Judy Hart Angelo; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; David Kenny, Nielsen; Mel Karmazin; Steve King, Publicis Media/Publicis Group; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Debra Lee; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Roberto Marinho Neto, Globo Ventures; John Martin; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; James Murdoch, LUPA Systems LLC; Lachlan Murdoch, FOX; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, ViacomCBS; Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod Corp.; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Vincent Sadusky, Univision Communications Inc.; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest Enterprises; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The new members to the Los Angeles Board of Governors join: Cris Abrego, Endemol Shine North America; Brian Angiolet, Verizon; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group: Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO/HBO Max; Campbell Brown, Facebook; George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment Group; Charlie Collier, FOX Entertainment; Kim Getty, Deutsch LA; Mark Greenberg, MSGCI; Paige Hayes, PwC; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Charles D. King, MACRO; Robert Kyncl, YouTube; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Television; Dick Lippin, The Lippin Group; Erik Logan, World Surf League; Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle; David Nevins, Showtime Networks, Inc./CBS; Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Kevin Reilly; Peter Rice, The Walt Disney Company; Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS; Rick Rosen, WME; Peter Roth, Warner Bros. Television Group; Jennifer Salke, Amazon; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Consulting; Michelle Sneed, Tyler Perry Studios; Zack Van Amburg, Apple; Tina Wilson, Nielsen and Michael Wright, EPIX.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media's distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel , as well as [email protected] presented by Citi on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page . The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

