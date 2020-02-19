The Paley Center For Media Announces New Spring Programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced an exciting lineup of new PaleyLive and Paley Media Council programs as part of its 2020 spring calendar. These events will feature some of the brightest and most respected names in media, television, and entertainment and will take place at the Paley Center's New York location at 25 West 52nd Street.

"We have an incredible lineup of PaleyLive and Paley Media Council events coming to New York this spring," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "Each of these programs represent the Paley Center's mission to present programming that is both entertaining and insightful."

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in an intimate setting. PaleyLive programs not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also educate and entertain the public. The new PaleyLive NY programs include:

Girls Trip & First Wives Club: An Evening with Creative Powerhouse Tracy Oliver

Thursday, April 9, 2020

7:00 pm

Writer/producer/director/actor Tracy Oliver is one of the most influential creative talents in entertainment today. After gaining box office success and critical acclaim for her smash hit comedy film Girls Trip, she has rapidly developed an equally impressive track record in television. As creator of the BET comedy The First Wives Club, and as the power behind Project CRE8, a new nationwide competition giving emerging and aspiring writers the chance to develop comedy for television, she is a role model for success and inspiration. Oliver, whose diverse credits also include writing episodes of The Neighbors, serving as executive story editor on Survivor's Remorse, and appearing on Issa Rae's web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, told the New York Times, "I always approached writing from a place of what is missing in the conversation, what I feel like me and my friends are talking about that hasn't been reflected yet." Tracy will discuss her career and how she achieved success in the television industry.

50 Years of PBS

Monday, May 4, 2020

7:00 pm

Since 1970 the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has been a respected and vital presence in American cultural life. With its unique mix of prestigious and thought-provoking content in news, the arts, science, politics and children's programming, PBS has defined a level of quality and social responsibility in television. PBS' incredible list of iconic shows includes Sesame Street, Masterpiece Theater, PBS NewsHour, Great Performances, American Masters, Downton Abbey, American Experience, Frontline, Antiques Roadshow, Nova, This Old House, Finding Your Roots and others. To celebrate PBS's Golden Anniversary, The Paley Center welcomes documentarian Ken Burns (The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, The War), celebrated journalist Judy Woodruff (Anchor and Managing Editor of PBS NewsHour) and PBS CEO Paula Kerger to our stage.

The Paley Media Council is an invitation-only membership community for entertainment, media, and technology industry executives and provides an independent forum for top industry leaders to explore the evolving way in which we create, consume, and connect through media and technology. Featuring candid conversation with the best minds in the industry, the Paley Media Council offers events covering the full spectrum of the media businesses. Upcoming events include:

Lessons in Leadership: A Candid Conversation with Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn CEO, and his father, Bruce Weiner

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

12:30 pm

Every night before going to bed, Bruce Weiner would tell his son Jeff, "You can do anything you set your mind to." Over the years, that advice inspired Jeff to crystallize what he ultimately wanted to accomplish and stay true to that vision. Sitting down together for the first time onstage, Jeff and Bruce will speak with Shannon Brayton about the value of mentorship and how these early influences have shaped Jeff's vison and values as he's led LinkedIn through its growth from 338 to over 16,000 employees in over 30 offices around the world, from 33 million members to nearly 675 million, and from $78 million in revenue to more than $7.5 billion.

For more information including on all the upcoming Paley Center programs, please visit paleycenter.org.

SOURCE The Paley Center For Media

Related Links

www.paleycenter.org

