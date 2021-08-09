The Paley Center For Media Announces Paley Front Row Presented By Citi: Creative Building: A Conversation With The "LEGO® MASTERS" Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the newest selection to its 2021 programs, Paley Front Row Presented by Citi: Creative Building: A Conversation with the LEGO® MASTERS Team. This behind-the-scenes look at the hit FOX series will release on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, August 9, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT. The Paley Center will welcome members of the cast and creative team, including host/executive producer Will Arnett, brickmaster Amy Corbett, brickmaster Jamie Berard, executive producer Robert May, executive producer Michael Heyerman and executive producer/showrunner Anthony Dominici. This program will be moderated by Mike Schneider, Deputy TV Editor, Variety.

"LEGO MASTERS is a program the whole family can enjoy together, and has kept audiences captivated with its highly imaginative brick constructions and incredible building challenges," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome the team behind this exciting competition series to Paley Front Row Presented by Citi."

Since its debut in February 2020, LEGO MASTERS has amazed its enthusiastic audience with staggering brick constructions. On Creative Building: A Conversation with the LEGO MASTERS Team, series host Will Arnett, along with the show's brickmasters and executive producers, will reveal behind-the-scenes secrets of LEGO MASTERS, exploring how they dream up ambitious competitions week after week. An all-new episode of LEGO MASTERS airs Tuesday, Aug. 10 (8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT) on FOX.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child, and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO MASTERS, under license from The LEGO® Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group.

Paley Front Row Presented by Citi brings television fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today's top television shows. Recent programs include FOX's Prodigal Son: Season Two Preview, A Conversation with Eva Longoria, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, PBS at Fifty: An Anniversary Celebration, CBS's The Amazing Race, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and FOX's The Simpson's Treehouse of Horror, and can be found on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media's distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel, as well as [email protected] presented by Citi on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

