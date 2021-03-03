The Paley Center For Media Announces Quarterly Series Exploring Media's Powerful Shaping Role In Providing A Diverse And Inclusive Platform For Women

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media will present a quarterly programming series of high-profile conversations to celebrate the ongoing achievements of women and to explore the challenges they continue to face. This new series will convene prominent leading women to share their insights, personal experiences, and points of view to inspire audiences of all ages. These important and timely conversations will explore topics such as empowerment, gender and economic equality, inclusion, and opportunity across media, entertainment, tech, sports, public policy, and other fields. By shining a light on media's powerful shaping role in providing a diverse and inclusive platform that amplifies women's voices, these programs will recognize their contributions at every level of society and culture. The series is made possible by generous support from John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf.

The series will kick off with its inaugural event on Monday, March 8, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT in honor of International Women's Day, titled Choosing to Challenge: How Women Are Leading the Way. The event will focus on women's roles as leaders in our society and will address some of the most significant issues facing all women. This important event will feature a panel of esteemed women from a range of industries, including: Misty Copeland, Ballerina, Author, and Philanthropist; Hon. Val Demings, U.S. Representative (FL-10); Cynthia Erivo, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award–winning Actress, Singer, and Producer; Julie Foudy, espnW Writer and Soccer Commentator, ESPN; Rita Moreno, Actor and Activist; Norah O'Donnell, Anchor and Managing Editor, CBS Evening News; Phylicia Rashad, Actor and Director; and moderator Alicia Menendez, Anchor, MSNBC's American Voices with Alicia Menendez.

"The Paley Center for Media is thrilled to present the first of a series of programs with influential women, who will share their experiences and raise awareness about the significant role the media can play in equality, opportunity, and representation to help create a more inclusive world," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are grateful to John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf for their most generous support of this in-depth series, as well as Verizon's continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices."

"This PaleyImpact series will convene prominent women to discuss the media's influence in amplifying women's voices and the role it plays in helping to create a more gender equal world," said John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf. "We are proud to support the Paley Center and we look forward to hearing the perspectives of the many distinguished women joining for this important series and to celebrate their numerous achievements and contributions to society."

"I thank The Paley Center for Media for inviting me to participate in this special event as it starts its series to highlight women empowerment," said Misty Copeland, Ballerina, Author, and Philanthropist. "Throughout my career, I have fought to break down barriers to help make the world better for the next generation of women. I look forward to joining the discussion with other incredible women leaders."

"We know that when given the opportunity, women can achieve anything—in leadership, art, sports, media, science, or any other endeavor. I am looking forward to joining these extraordinary women to discuss the future of empowerment and accomplishment. Thank you to the Paley Center for hosting this important conversation," said Hon. Val Demings, U.S. Representative (FL-10).

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a wonderful group of women to discuss how each of us was able to find our own leadership style and the strategies that helped us also use our voice for good," said Julie Foudy, espnW Writer and Soccer Commentator, ESPN.

"This discussion, led by The Paley Center for Media, is pivotal to empowering women in every industry – news, entertainment, performing arts, public service, and business. We have to discuss the challenges to succeed and move forward," said Norah O'Donnell, Anchor and Managing Editor, CBS Evening News.

The quarterly series is part of The Paley Center for Media's ongoing and long-standing commitment to promoting diverse voices in media and entertainment. Similar programs have included the Paley Center's series addressing antisemitism, racial justice and social equality, COVID-19, and celebrations of Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

