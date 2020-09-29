The Paley Center for Media Announces The 14th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Featuring This Season's Highly Anticipated New And Returning Television Shows

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the start of its 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. The iconic festival celebrates some of the most anticipated new shows of the fall 2020 television season as well as returning favorites from major broadcast networks, cable television, and premium streaming services. Citi returns as the official card, and Verizon joins as the official sponsor. The cast and creative team conversations will be featured on Verizon's Yahoo Entertainment channel, starting on Friday, October 2, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST, with additional programs premiering on Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4. Citi cardmembers along with Paley Center Members can view the programs ahead of the general public starting today at 10:00 am EST/8:00 am PST. To learn more about the many benefits of Paley Membership including early access to the festival, please visit Paley Center Membership . For more information about the benefits of Citi Membership including information regarding early access to the programs featured, please visit citientertainment.com.

"We're thrilled to present this incredible lineup of programs that feature everything from comedy to drama, romance and intrigue, politics, and even space travel," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are so fortunate to have the support of Citi, and to welcome Verizon, who will exclusively distribute the festival on their Yahoo Entertainment channel, ensuring that a global television audience will have the opportunity to view these entertaining and enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television."

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will include conversations with the cast and creative teams from: Alex Rider (IMDb TV), Away (Netflix), B Positive (CBS), Connecting (NBC), Clouds (Disney+), Emily in Paris (Netflix), Filthy Rich (Fox), Marvel's 616 (Disney+), Monsterland (Hulu), Moonbase 8 (SHOWTIME), Next (Fox), Soulmates (AMC), Transplant (NBC), Truth Seekers (Amazon Prime Video), The Walking Dead Universe (AMC), We Are Who We Are (HBO), and WILMORE (Peacock).

"Over the next two Sundays, we'll be giving fans the opportunity to explore every current corner of the Walking Dead Universe on AMC; being able to get together with showrunners and actors who make it all possible, on the virtual Paley stage, is a perfect overture to the TWD symphony ahead," said Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer of "The Walking Dead" Universe. "Being a part of PaleyFest is an opportunity to connect with the Most Amazing Fans in the World – of the Walking Dead Universe and of television itself, and we couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate our return with an organization that knows how to celebrate TV."

"We are honored that Transplant is included in this year's PaleyFest Fall TV Previews," said series star Hamza Haq. "The show received such a warm and enthusiastic response from viewers when it premiered in Canada and we're thrilled American audiences are embracing us as well. We're looking forward to sharing what goes into making our show and bringing some fun behind-the-scenes info to our fans."

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the Paley Impact series which features programs centered around today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

2020 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Lineup:

Premiering on Yahoo Entertainment on Friday, October 2 at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST:

CBS's B Positive

Featured talent includes: Thomas Middleditch, "Drew"; Annaleigh Ashford, "Gina"; Sara Rue, "Julia"; Kether Donohue, "Gabby"; Maggie Elizabeth Jones, "Maddie"; Chuck Lorre, Executive Producer; and Marco Pennette, Creator & Executive Producer

Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly

Netflix's Emily in Paris

Featured talent includes: Darren Star, Creator & Executive Producer; Lily Collins, "Emily"; Ashley Park, "Mindy"; and Lucas Bravo, "Gabriel"

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Glamour

Hulu's Monsterland

Featured talent includes: Kelly Marie Tran, Star, Episode: Iron River, MI; Mary Laws, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer; Anka Malatynska, Director of Photography; and Desiree Akhavan, Director, Episode: Iron River, MI

Moderator: Rosie Knight, Nerdist/IGN

Fox's Next

Featured talent includes: John Slattery, "Paul LeBlanc"; Fernanda Andrade, "Special Agent Shea Salazar"; Jason Butler Harner, "Ted Le Blanc"; Michael Mosley, "CM"; Eve Harlow, "Gina"; Aaron Moten, "Ben"; Gerardo Celasco, "Ty Salazar"; Evan Whitten, "Owen Salazar"; Elizabeth Cappuccino, "Abby Le Blanc"; and Manny Coto, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer

Moderator: Sarah Rodman, Entertainment Weekly

AMC's Soulmates

Featured talent includes: Kingsley Ben-Adir, "Franklin"; Sonya Cassidy, "Alison"; Shamier Anderson, "Adam"; Laia Costa, "Libby"; Betsy Brandt, "Caitlin"; and Brett Goldstein, Co-Creator & Executive Producer

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Glamour

NBC's Transplant

Featured talent includes: Hamza Haq, "Bashir 'Bash' Hamed"; John Hannah, "Dr. Jed Bishop"; Laurence Leboeuf, "Dr. Magalie 'Mags' Leblanc"; Jim Watson, "Dr. Theo Hunter"; Ayisha Issa, "Dr. Jane Curtis"; Joseph Kay, Creator, Executive Producer; and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producer

Moderator: Lorraine Ali, The Los Angeles Times

HBO's We Are Who We Are

Featured talent includes: Luca Guadagnino, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer, and Director; Jack Dylan Grazer, "Fraser Wilson"; and Jordan Kristine Seamón, "Caitlin Poythress"

Moderator: Stacey Wilson Hunt, Hollywood Journalist

Premiering on Yahoo Entertainment on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST:

IMDb TV's Alex Rider

Featured talent includes: Otto Farrant, "Alex Rider"; Brenock O'Connor, "Tom Harris"; Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, "Jack Starbright"; Marli Siu, "Kyra"; Anthony Horowitz, Executive Producer, Author, Alex Rider Book Franchise; Jill Green, Executive Producer; Eve Gutierrez, Executive Producer; and Guy Burt, Executive Producer & Writer

Moderator: Damian Holbrook, TV Guide Magazine

Netflix's Away

Featured talent includes: Andrew Hinderaker, Creator, EP; Jessica Goldberg, Showrunner, EP; Jason Katims, EP; Hilary Swank, EP; "Emma Green"; Ray Panthaki, "Ram Arya"; and Ato Essandoh, "Dr. Kwesi Weisberg-Abban"

Moderator: Sarah Rodman, Entertainment Weekly

NBC's Connecting...

Featured talent includes: Otmara Marrero, "Annie"; Preacher Lawson, "Ben"; Shakina Nayfack, "Ellis"; Parvesh Cheena, "Pradeep"; Ely Henry, "Rufus"; Jill Knox, "Michelle"; Keith Powell, "Garret"; Martin Gero, Creator & Executive Producer; and Brendan Gall, Creator & Executive Producer

Moderator: Philiana Ng, ET Online

Fox's Filthy Rich

Featured talent includes: Kim Cattrall, "Margaret Monreaux"; Melia Kreiling, "Ginger Sweet"; Steve Harris, "Franklin Lee"; Aubrey Dollar, "Rose Monreaux"; Corey Cott, "Eric Monreaux"; Benjamin Levy Aguilar, "Antonio Rivera"; Mark L. Young, "Jason Conley"; Aaron Lazar, "Reverend Paul Luke Thomas"; Tate Taylor, Creator, Writer, Director, Executive Producer; and Abe Sylvia, Showrunner, Writer Executive Producer

Moderator: Amanda Salas, KTTV Fox 11

SHOWTIME series Moonbase 8

Featured talent includes: Fred Armisen, "Skip", Executive Producer, Co-Creator, and Co-Writer; Tim Heidecker, "Rook", Executive Producer, Co-Creator, and Co-Writer ; John C. Reilly, "Cap", Executive Producer, Co-Creator, and Co-Writer; and Jonathan Krisel, Director, Executive Producer, Co-Creator, and Co-Writer

Moderator: Michael Schneider, Variety

Amazon Prime Video's Truth Seekers

Featured talent includes: Nick Frost, Co-creator and Co-writer; Nat Saunders, Co-creator and Co-writer; James Serafinowicz, Co-creator and Co-creator; and Jim Field Smith, Director

Moderator: Mekeisha Madden Toby, TV Critic & Entertainment Journalist

Peacock's W ILMORE

Participating talent includes: Larry Wilmore, Host & Executive Producer; and Moderator: Al Roker, Weather & Feature Anchor, Today; Cohost of 3rd Hour, Today

Premiering on Yahoo Entertainment on Sunday, October 4 at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST:

Disney+s' Clouds

Featured talent includes: Justin Baldoni, Director; Fin Argus, "Zach Sobiech"; Neve Campbell, "Laura Sobiech"; Sabrina Carpenter, "Sammy"; and Madison Iseman, "Amy"

Moderator: Scott Mantz, Film Critic & Entertainment Journalist

Disney+'s Marvel's 616

Featured talent includes: Alison Brie, Director; Sarah Amos, Executive Producer; Jason Sternman, Executive Producer; and David Gelb, Director

Moderator: Christian Holub, Entertainment Weekly

AMC's The Walking Dead Universe

Featured talent includes: Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer, The Walking Dead Universe; Angela Kang, Executive Producer & Showrunner, The Walking Dead; Andrew Chambliss, Executive Producer & Showrunner, Fear the Walking Dead; Ian Goldberg, Executive Producer & Showrunner, Fear the Walking Dead; Matt Negrete, Executive Producer & Showrunner, The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Norman Reedus, "Daryl Dixon," The Walking Dead; Paola Lazaro, "Princess," The Walking Dead; Colman Domingo, "Victor Strand," Fear the Walking Dead; Lennie James, "Morgan Jones," Fear the Walking Dead; Aliyah Royale, "Iris," The Walking Dead: World Beyond; and Annet Mahendru, "Huck," The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Moderator: Chris Hardwick, Host, Talking Dead

For more information, please visit paleyfest.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media's distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel , as well as [email protected] presented by Citi on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page . The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media

Related Links

www.paleycenter.org

