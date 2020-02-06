The Paley Center For Media Announces Tom Selleck To Receive The Paley Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1969 Tom Selleck has electrified television audiences. From his early guest appearances on such classic television shows as Lancer and Bracken's World, to his Emmy Award-winning role as Thomas Magnum on Magnum, P.I., and his current role as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, Mr. Selleck has taken his place as one of television's most admired actors. On Monday, March 30, 2020, The Paley Center for Media will pay tribute to his illustrious career at The Paley Honors gala dinner where he will be presented with the Paley Award.

The Paley Award is presented to an individual whose achievements have been groundbreaking and whose body of work has consistently set the bar for excellence.

"From a kid who 'watched' the radio to a young man who languished on the bench of the USC basketball team, well, it's a long way from there to here. To be honest I am not sure where 'getting here' lands you, so I am grateful for the Paley Center's invitation to a celebration of 'getting there,' wherever that may be. I am honored to support the organization's mission and look forward to reflecting on the past and the future. Many thanks," said Tom Selleck.

"With television roles that have covered action, comedy, and drama, Mr. Selleck has left an indelible mark on television audiences," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're thrilled to celebrate his exceptional body of television work and are privileged to present him with the distinguished Paley Award."

In an intimate discussion followed by a seated gala dinner, the Paley Center will explore Mr. Selleck's versatile television career, which in addition to his roles on Magnum, P.I. and Blue Bloods, include The Rockford Files, Friends, the Jesse Stone television movies, among others. The dinner supports the Paley Center's education initiatives, including enriching classes for K-12 students that enhance media literacy and classroom learning, workshops that excite high school students about STEM learning and careers in media, and year-round PaleyLive discussions and screenings.

The Paley Honors gala dinner will take place at The Paley Center for Media located at 25 West 52 Street. Doors open at 6:00 pm, followed by a 6:30 pm Tribute Program and 7:30 pm dinner. For more information and to purchase a table, please visit paley.me/honorsselleck.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

