The Paley Center for Media Presents Historic NFL Pro Bowl Event

A Spotlight on the Intersection of Pro Football, Television, Gaming, and Interactive Entertainment

Changing the Game: the NFL Pro Bowl Goes Virtual Features ESPN EVP Stephanie Druley, Verizon Chief Media Officer John Nitti, NFL EVP Peter O'Reilly, Electronic Arts (EA) Chief Marketing Officer David Tinson, ESPN NFL Analyst and Hall of Fame Quarterback Steve Young, and Moderated by NFL Network Host MJ Acosta-Ruiz

This Paley Impact Program premieres on the Paley Center's Dedicated Channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment, on Monday, January 25 at 6:00 pm EST/ 3:00 pm PST

The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will be hosting an exclusive discussion with prominent figures in football, gaming, and sports broadcasting, Changing the Game: the NFL Pro Bowl Goes Virtual, a Paley Impact program. Experts from EA, ESPN, the NFL, and Verizon will discuss their collaboration on this innovative experience amid the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing prominence of e-sports within the sports landscape. This PaleyImpact program premieres on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, January 25, at 6:00 pm EST/3:00 PST.

The discussion will feature industry leaders, including Stephanie Druley, EVP Event and Studio Production, ESPN; John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon; Peter O'Reilly, EVP, Club Business and League Events, NFL; David Tinson, Chief Marketing Officer, EA; Steve Young, ESPN NFL Analyst and Hall of Fame Quarterback; and moderator MJ Acosta-Ruiz, host of NFL Network's NFL Total Access.

"Sports play a powerful role in our society. I commend the EA, ESPN, the NFL, and Verizon for collaborating on an event that will celebrate sports' and media's unrivaled ability to continue to bring people together," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are excited to host these powerhouse organizations as they share insights about how they came together to create this groundbreaking and meaningful shared experience."

The Pro Bowl is one of the NFL's flagship yearly programs, featuring the game's brightest stars and best performers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, EA and its sports label, EA SPORTS™, recently reported a13 percent year-over-year total players increase in Madden NFL 21, which builds upon the previous franchise record-setting Madden NFL 20. EA SPORTS experienced player growth across all its sports titles in 2020.

