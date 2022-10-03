THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS PALEYFEST NY 2022, OCTOBER 6 - 11

WHAT:       Join us for the tenth anniversary of PaleyFest NY, TV's hottest festival, as the most recognizable stars and creative teams from some of television's top shows take the Paley stage for exclusive screenings and conversations only possible at The Paley Center for Media's renowned Paley Museum. This year's PaleyFest NY runs from Thursday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 11 and features an extraordinary lineup of interactive conversations, preview screenings, a tenth anniversary exhibition, and red carpet appearances by television's top stars and most celebrated producers.

Events include:

  • An Evening with Seth Meyers & Amber Ruffin on Thursday, Oct. 6 (NBC/Peacock)
  • Queen Sugar on Friday, October 7 (OWN/Warner Bros. Television)
  • The Walking Dead on Saturday, October 8 (AMC)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Saturday, Oct. 8 (Amazon Prime)
  • The Gilded Age on Sunday, October 9 (HBO/Universal Television)
  • The Handmaid's Tale on Monday, October 10 (Hulu/MGM Television)
  • Manifest on Tuesday, October 11 (Netflix/Warner Bros. Television)

WHERE:      The Paley Museum—25 West 52nd Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues) 

MEDIA RSVP: Email [email protected] to reserve your spot on the red carpet. For a complete list of talent, producers, and screening times by day visit us here. IMPORTANT: Please indicate which event you would like to attend in your reply.

List of Events including Talent by Date and Time:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6: An Evening with Seth Meyers & Amber Ruffin 

WHO:               Seth Meyers, Host & Executive Producer, Late Night with Seth Meyers
                           Amber Ruffin, Host & Executive Producer of The Amber Ruffin Show                   
                           Kristen Baldwin, Moderator, Entertainment Weekly

WHEN:               Thursday, October 6, 2022
                            Media Check-in: 5:30pm
                            Red Carpet: 6:15pm to 7:00pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7: Queen Sugar 

WHO:               Tina Lifford, Actor, Queen Sugar
                           Nicholas L. Ashe, Actor, Queen Sugar
                           Omar Dorsey, Actor, Queen Sugar
                           Bianca Lawson, Actor, Queen Sugar
                           Tammy Townsend, Actor, Queen Sugar
                           Meshell Ndegeocello, Composer, Queen Sugar
                           Shaz Bennett, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Queen Sugar
                           Arianna Davis, Moderator, TODAY Digital

WHEN:             Friday, October 7, 2022
                           Media Check-in: 5:00pm
                         Red Carpet: 6:00pm7:00pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8: The Walking Dead

WHO:               Norman Reedus, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Lauren Cohan, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Lauren Ridloff, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Paola Lázaro, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Michael James Shaw, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Eleanor Matsuura, Actor, The Walking Dead
                           Scott M. Gimple, Writer and Producer, The Walking Dead
                           Emily Aslanian, Moderator, TV Insider

WHEN:               Saturday, October 8, 2022
                           Media Check-in: 5:00pm 
                           Red Carpet: 6:00pm to 7:30pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

WHO:               Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Nazanin Boniadi, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Ismael Cruz Córdova, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Charles Edwards, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Leon Wadham, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Benjamin Walker, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Daniel Weyman, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Sara Zwangobani, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
                           Josh Horowitz, Moderator, MTV News, Happy Sad Confused podcast 

WHEN:               Saturday, October 8, 2022
                           Media Check-in: 5:00pm
                           Red Carpet: 6:00pm to 7:30pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9: The Gilded Age

WHO:               Carrie Coon, Actor, The Gilded Age
                           Christine Baranski, Actor, The Gilded Age
                           Cynthia Nixon, Actor, The Gilded Age
                           Morgan Spector, Actor, The Gilded Age
                           Louisa Jacobson, Actor, The Gilded Age
                           Denée Benton, Actor, The Gilded Age
                           Felicia Fitzpatrick, Moderator, Call and Response podcast

WHEN:               Sunday, October 9, 2022
                           Media Check-in: 1:00pm
                           Red Carpet: 1:45pm2:00pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10: The Handmaid's Tale 

WHO:               Elisabeth Moss, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           Ann Dowd, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           O-T Fagbenle, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           Max Minghella, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           Mckenna Grace, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           Amanda Brugel, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           Sam Jaeger, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
                           Bruce Miller, Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer
                           Kimberly Roots, Moderator, TV Line

WHEN:               Monday, October 10, 2022
                           Media Check-in: 5:00pm
                           Red Carpet: 6:00pm7:00pm

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11: Manifest 

WHO:                Melissa Roxburgh, Actor, Manifest
                           Josh Dallas, Actor, Manifest
                           J.R. Ramirez, Actor, Manifest
                           Luna Blaise, Actor, Manifest
                           Ty Doran, Actor, Manifest
                           Parveen Kaur, Actor, Manifest
                           Matt Long, Actor, Manifest
                           Holly Taylor, Actor, Manifest
                           Daryl Edwards, Actor, Manifest
                           Jeff Rake, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Manifest
                           Matt Mitovich, Moderator, TV Line

WHEN:               Tuesday, October 11, 2022
                           Media Check-in: 5:00pm
                           Red Carpet: 6:00pm7:00pm

Gallery Exhibition Celebrating PaleyFest NY's Tenth Anniversary

In celebration of PaleyFest NY's tenth anniversary, The Paley Museum presents an immersive exhibition highlighting the festival's rich and storied history as well as costume artistry, props, and video from this year's festival programs.

About The Paley Center for Media 

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

