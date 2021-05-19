The Paley Center For Media Presents PaleyImpact: Media's Role In Identifying, Explaining, and Combating Antisemitism

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the alarming rise of antisemitism, The Paley Center for Media announced today the first installment in its quarterly series focused on the media's role in combating antisemitism, entitled, PaleyImpact: Media's Role in Identifying, Explaining, and Combating Antisemitism. The program will release on Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on the Paley Center's YouTube Channel, youtube.com/user/paleycenter. During this powerful conversation, influential figures from media and culture will gather to shine a light on media's role to increase the public's understanding and awareness of this enduring prejudice. The discussion will explore what antisemitism is, how to identify it, and what we can do about it. Topics explored also include antisemitism amidst the ongoing hostilities in Israel and Gaza, and the role of allies in the fight against antisemitism. This PaleyImpact program is made possible by the generous support from Shari Redstone and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff as part of the Paley Center's ongoing series addressing media's role in combating antisemitism.

The event will feature notable figures from leading Jewish organizations and cultural institutions who work to combat antisemitism through education, public policy, and public programming. Among the distinguished panelists are Amy Bressman, President of UJA-Federation of New York; Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Simon Wiesenthal Center Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action; Holly Huffnagle, U.S. Director for Combating Antisemitism, American Jewish Committee; Brad Meltzer, Author and Historian; and Mark Wilf Chair of the Board of Trustees for Jewish Federations of North America. The discussion will be moderated by journalist Rebecca Jarvis, chief business, tech, and economics correspondent of ABC News.

"This PaleyImpact series will explore how the media, in all of its forms, can help combat the alarming rise in cases of antisemitism and hateful prejudice throughout the world," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We thank our panelists for coming together to share their personal thoughts and experiences. The Paley Center for Media is deeply grateful to its supporters, Shari Redstone, and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff, who have made these events possible at a time when injustice and discrimination are at the forefront of the nation's conscience."

"I'm grateful to have this opportunity to be part of the PaleyImpact panel exploring antisemitism and the role the media plays," said Brad Meltzer, author of I am Anne Frank. "We all need some hope — so it's vital we take action and educate each other about the prejudices that still so clearly exist today."

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. The Paley Center has a long-established history of programs on this subject, including the recent The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism, which was released to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In addition to hosting quarterly events in the series, the Paley Center is working with a variety of leading organizations to develop educational resources and promote better understanding of the dangers of antisemitism. These include JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America, Simon Wiesenthal Center, UJA-Federation of New York, USC Shoah Foundation, The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, and American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The Paley Center is grateful to Citi and the following individuals and organizations for their ongoing support: Amazon, AMC Networks Entertainment Group, Apple, Inc., Banijay and Endemol Shine Holdings, Berlanti Productions, BET, Blue Marble, CAA, CBS Entertainment Group, Conde Nast Entertainment, Deutsch LA, End of Episode Productions, EPIX/MGM, Exile Content, Facebook, FOX Entertainment, Fremantle, FTI Consulting Inc., FX Networks & FX Productions, GroupM North America, HBO/HBO Max, Legendary Entertainment, Lionsgate Television Group, M88, MACRO, Matt Johnson, MediaLink, MSGCI, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Netflix, Nielsen, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, PwC, Robert Greenblatt, Showtime Networks & CBS, Sony Pictures Television, The Lippin Group, The Walt Disney Company, Tyler Perry Studios, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Warner Bros. Television Group, WME, World Surf League, YouTube.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

Media Contact:

Joanna Scholl, The Paley Center for Media, [email protected], 212-621-6612

Jake Mendlinger, ZE Creative Communications, [email protected], 516-639-3373

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

SOURCE Paley Center for Media

Related Links

https://www.paleycenter.org

