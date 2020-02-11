The Pankey Institute Appoints Dr. Lee Ann Brady as President and CEO

During the last two years, Dr. Brady lead unprecedented growth at this 50 year old non-profit institute. Under her tenure as Director of Education, the number of first time participants in a Pankey program has more than doubled, attendance in their "Essentials" core curriculum has doubled and attendance at their Annual Symposium has tripled.

When asked what changes have led to this dramatic growth, she explained: "With the support of the Board of Directors and visiting faculty I've been able to transform the Institute's curriculum to reflect today's techniques and materials, as well as address the many challenges that dentists and their staff face. The magic ingredient remains Dr. L.D. Pankey's visionary philosophy, the foundation of our programs."

"After 50 years of leadership in dental continuing education, we are excited to have Dr. Brady setting our direction for the next 50 years," said Dr. Crete.

About Lee Ann Brady, DMD

Dr. Lee Ann Brady joined the Pankey Institute as their first female resident faculty member and was quickly promoted to Clinical Director. Subsequently, she held positions with several dental continuing education organizations. She has lectured internationally at dental meetings and study clubs since 2006. In 2010 she was recognized by Dental Products Report as one of the "Top 25 Women Dentists in the U.S." in the category of dental educators. She is active online with her popular dental blog at ( leeannbrady.com ) and founded Restorative Nation ( restorativenation.com ), a supportive learning community for dentists. Since 2012 she has owned Desert Sun Smiles ( desertsunsmiles.com ), a private restorative practice in Glendale, Arizona.

About The Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced technical skills, practice management and nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide.

