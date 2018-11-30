NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The paper chemicals market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.0% between 2018 and 2023.



The paper chemicals market is estimated to be USD 36.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2018 and 2023. The growth in the production of packaging paper is expected to drive the demand for packaging paper. The growing penetration of paper-based packaging in the food & beverage industry is another factor likely to drive the demand for paper chemicals during the forecast period. However, the declined production of white paper due to digitization is a major factor restraining the market.



Specialty chemicals - the fastest-growing segment of the paper chemicals market, by form

The specialty chemicals segment of the paper chemicals market, by form, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growing consumer need for durability and aesthetics of paper is expected to create a demand for specialty chemicals during the forecast period.



The increasing consumer awareness about sustainable packaging solution is expected to generate a demand for paper-based packaging, especially in the food and beverages packaging. This, in turn, is likely to drive the specialty chemicals segment.



Pulp chemicals - the largest segment of the paper chemicals market, by type

Pulp chemicals is projected to be the largest segment of the paper chemicals market.The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the demand for bleaching chemicals such as chlorine oxide, hydrogen peroxide, sodium bisulfite, and sodium chlorate.



Oxygen and ozone are now being used as bleaching agents, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.



APAC - to be the largest paper chemicals market

The APAC paper chemicals market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.The growth of the paper chemicals market in the region is mainly attributed to the shift of pulp and paper production facilities in the region from North America and Europe.



Moreover, the presence of key manufacturers of paper chemicals is expected to fuel the APAC paper chemicals market during the forecast period.China, India, and Japan are the leading pulp and paper producers in the region.



Capacity expansions by pulp and paper producers in India and Southeast Asia are further expected to create a demand for paper chemicals in the region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the paper chemicals market

• By Company – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 –22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation – C Level – 50%, Director Level – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – Europe – 50%, APAC– 31%, North America – 13%, and Rest of World – 6%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report such as Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF (Germany), Solenis (US), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Ecolab (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Harima Chemicals Group (Japan), Buckman Laboratories International Inc. (US), Archroma (Switzerland), and Chemisphere Paper Technologies (South Africa) are the leading paper chemicals manufacturers, globally.



Research Coverage

The report covers the paper chemicals market on the basis of type, form, and region.The report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the paper chemicals market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report has been focusing on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the paper chemicals market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the paper chemicals market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: A comprehensive information on paper chemicals offered by top players operating in the paper chemicals market.

• Product Development/Innovation: A detailed insight into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new applications in the paper chemicals market.

• Market Development: A comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for paper chemicals across different regions.

• Market Diversification: An exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the paper chemicals market.

• Competitive Assessment: An in-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the paper chemicals market.



