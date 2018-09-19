LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5567580





The paper pigments market is estimated to be USD 13.52 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.72 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing demand for paper from the packaging industry, high demand in emerging countries, and sustained demand for uncoated paper are projected to drive the paper pigments market. The key factors restraining the growth of the paper pigments market are the environmental concerns related to manufacturing and recycling paper and growing digitalization affecting the paper industry.



The calcium carbonate type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Calcium carbonate is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of paper pigment in the paper pigments market. It is the cheapest and the most effective paper pigment and provides 95.0% brightness to the paper. Calcium carbonate is the most widely used type in the largest Asia Pacific (APAC) paper pigments market. It is majorly used for the coated paper application which accounts for a large share in the paper industry.



The coated paper application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Coated paper is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing application in the paper pigments market during the forecast period. The filler loading percentages have increased to as high as 50.0–60.0%. The demand for coated paper is increasing due to high growth in the commercial printing and packaging industry. Even in China, which is the largest market in the coated paper application globally, coated paper accounts for the largest share in the paper pigments market.



By region, the APAC paper pigments market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing paper pigments market.The APAC paper industry is experiencing high demand which in turn, is leading to increasing investments in the paper industry.



The paper pigments market is expected grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the increasing use of paper across the healthcare, personal care, home care, and retail industries for paper packaging applications. The increasing shift towards the use of eco-friendly and sustainable paper packaging is expected to support the growth of the paper pigments market further.



This study was validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into 3 categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1-35%, Tier 2 -35%, and Tier 3-30%

• By Designation - C Level-40%, Director Level-40%, and Others-20%

• By Region - North America-20%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-50%, RoW-10%



Companies Profiled in the Report:

Key players profiled in this report include Omya (Switzerland), Imerys (France), Minerals Technologies (US), BASF (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), Huber (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Chemours (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), and KaMin/CADAM (US).



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights on paper pigments used in various end-use industries across regions.It aims at estimating the size of the paper pigments market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across different segments, such as type, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the paper pigments market, along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the paper pigments market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and its various subsegments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the paper pigments market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5567580



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

