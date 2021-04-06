The Parent Company Launches Loyalty Program: Caliva CLUB

Based on record online customer transaction growth of +141% 1 and an omnichannel platform that covers more than 50% of California today, Caliva, The Parent Company's direct-to-consumer platform, is piloting its new loyalty program via the brand's delivery channel. The launch, which is a key strategic driver for The Parent Company's broader digital innovation push, aims to enhance the consumer experience across the company's integrated omnichannel platform. The Parent Company has already seen robust growth on caliva.com and is excited to add to this momentum with Caliva CLUB, which will feature personalized promotions and offers to further customer loyalty, retention and lifetime value. As one of the few companies in cannabis with a native rewards program, Caliva customers will enjoy an elevated shopping experience similar to their favorite non-cannabis retailers.

"The integration of loyalty into our digital experience is something that we've been hard at work on and, given its importance to our customers and long-term success, we are taking the time to get the experience right with this launch," said Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "Integrating loyalty into our in-house developed e-commerce platform gives us the flexibility to scale across all consumer touch points, allowing customers to access their rewards no matter how they decide to shop."

As part of the program, participants will be able to earn reward points for dollars spent on delivery orders. Benefits will include extra points on birthdays, advanced scheduled deliveries, early access to new products, friend referral rewards, and more. Since the launch of the beta test on March 23rd, the program has shown positive early results: loyalty participants are spending on average 37% more than customers not participating in the program and early customer adoption rates are exceeding goals set for this program.

While the program is currently being tested on Caliva's digital channel, The Parent Company is planning to expand the program to its entire retail footprint later this year.

Those interested in joining the Caliva loyalty club can visit Caliva.com/club to sign up and learn more.

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva's industry advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience enables customers to purchase cannabis at Caliva's retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery straight to their door. Caliva's plant-based solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the launch and anticipated results of the Caliva CLUB loyalty program. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

1 caliva.com LTM Online Customer Transaction Growth as of 3/31/21

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Parent Company

Related Links

https://caliva.com/

