The Parking Authority of the City of Elizabeth, New Jersey, Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

The ParkMobile app has over 24 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device. ParkMobile offers all the same features and functionality as MobileNOW! but has a better user experience and is available in many more locations in the immediate area and across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile's 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal and Apple Pay.

ParkMobile has a large base of users in New Jersey and across the Tri-State Area. There are currently over 1.7 million users in the state where the app is available in most major cities, including Newark, Hoboken, New Brunswick, Jersey City, Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and more. Beyond the Garden State, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, DC., to Philadelphia, to New York City.

Carla A. Mazza, Executive Director, Parking Authority of the City of Elizabeth, stated, "Last month, the Parking Authority of the City of Elizabeth partnered with Passport parking and now, ParkMobile will be available also, as another option for parkers in the City of Elizabeth. Parkers in Elizabeth now have a choice when using their phones to pay for parking."

"ParkMobile is excited to expand our presence in New Jersey with the launch of the City of Elizabeth," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are available virtually everywhere you go in the Garden State, making it safe and easy to pay for parking."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile