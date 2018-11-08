The Passing of IBEW International President Emeritus Edwin D. Hill, PA AFL-CIO Comments

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Labor Movement has lost a great leader today with the passing of Edwin D. Hill, President Emeritus of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO will always remember with gratitude, the leadership and commitment Brother Ed Hill demonstrated throughout his service to the Pennsylvania union movement.

Having began as a construction wireman in 1956, Ed Hill became the Business Manager of Beaver County's IBEW Local 712 before serving as the International Vice President for the union's 3rd District, covering Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware. Appointed International Secretary of the union in 1997, Hill became President of the IBEW in 2001, a position which he held until 2015.

President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder on behalf of the Vice Presidents of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO issued the following joint statement:

"Pennsylvania has been proud to claim our Beaver County brother, IBEW's International President Emeritus Ed Hill, as one of the finest labor leaders our Commonwealth has ever produced. For decades, Ed Hill provided wisdom and guidance to our movement, as Vice President of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council. Through the difficulties our movement has faced in the few decades, Ed Hill was a reasonable and calming voice in turbulent times. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and all his union brothers and sisters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers."

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO