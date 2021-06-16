The Patch Boys Franchise Experiencing Rapid Growth And Record Sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patch Boys, America's first, largest and most trusted drywall repair franchise company, today announced several company milestones.

Since being acquired by BELFOR Franchise Group in June 2020, The Patch Boys has added 32 licenses nationwide. As the demand for the company's services – including drywall repair and installation, ceiling and plaster repair, popcorn ceiling removal and texture matching – significantly increased in the past year, The Patch Boys franchise network achieved record sales.

Additionally, The Patch Boys was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Fastest Growing Franchises in 2020" and on their 2021 Franchise 500® ranking. The company was also named one of the "Top 100 Home Service Franchises to Invest In" by Franchise Connect Magazine and included in Franchise Business Review's list of "200 Best Franchises to Buy."

"Whether fixing a water damaged wall after a storm or helping homeowners with their quarantine projects, our franchisees are there for our customers' every need," said Ted Speers, President of The Patch Boys. "With our growth over the past year accelerating beyond our best predictions, we could not be more excited about the future of The Patch Boys."

"As people spend more time in their houses, The Patch Boys franchise network has done an incredible job meeting the demand for home services and exceeding consumer expectations," said Rusty Amarante, President of BELFOR Franchise Group. "As the most recent addition to our family of franchise brands, we have been extremely impressed with their exceptional work, growth and sales."

To learn more about The Patch Boys' services near you, click here.

About The Patch Boys

The Patch Boys, America's first and most-trusted drywall repair franchise company, provides drywall repair and installation, ceiling and plaster repair, popcorn ceiling removal and texture matching for commercial and residential locations. Founded in 2008, The Patch Boys has expanded to over 120 franchise locations across the U.S. and the company has been nationally recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Connect Magazine and Franchise Business Review for its fast growth and high-quality home-service offerings. The Patch Boys is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, a division of BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest property restoration company. For more information about The Patch Boys, visit https://thepatchboys.com/.

