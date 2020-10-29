The Patented Ingredient MaquiBright® and Its Starring Role in O3+Maqui™

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness company Focus Laboratories has been a major player in the field of ocular health research since its inception in 2005. Focus Laboratories' most recent breakthrough product, O3+Maqui™ is made using two trusted nutrients in the world of ocular health, Omega 3 fish oil, and MaquiBright®. MaquiBright® is the purified form of the Maqui Berry, an antioxidant-rich superfood native to Argentina and Chile.

The Maqui Berry has been growing in popularity over the last decade as innovations in its harvest and processing have made the berry more globally accessible. Despite the fact that Maqui Berry is now for sale in a host of different countries around the world, and is considered to be particularly rare and difficult to grow. Maqui Berries do not take well to farming, unlike fruits like grapes or cherries, which means that most of the Maqui Berries that are used in supplemental health products come from wild harvest berries.

The Maqui Berry has specific light, water, and altitude requirements in order to grow properly, and the berry is frost-sensitive, which means it will not produce viable fruit if the tree gets too cold. All of these factors make growing and harvesting the Maqui Berry quite a challenge.

Because this rainforest native is somewhat of a regional rarity, MaquiBright®'s website emphasizes their commitment to sustainability in the harvest of berries for their products.

Maqui Berry has been used for centuries by the Machupe people of Chile as a traditional food and medicine, but the rest of the world is only now beginning to understand its power as a potent antioxidant. Maqui Berries contain anthocyanins, natural pigments that give them their signature color, specifically anthocyanins called delphinidins, which are responsible for the deep purple color of the berry. These same pigments are also found in other fruits, like blackberries, raspberries, grapes, and many others, but researchers have found that there seems to be a specific correlation between an increased level of delphinidins and high antioxidant properties.

In other words, the darker the purple pigment in a fruit, the higher the chances it has more antioxidants. Maqui Berry is tested to have the highest level of antioxidants of any of its superfood cousins. For instance, acai berries were tested to have more than ten times the antioxidant strength of grapes or blueberries, but according to researchers at Tufts University, Maqui Berry has an ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) that is thirty times that of acai.

Focus Laboratories' dietary supplements also stand apart from the rest when it comes to visual representation of their product, their O3+Maqui™ soft gels feature a captivating design utilizing patented Unigel™ technology. While the Maqui Berry has been performing well in the world of supplemental nutrition, Focus Laboratories has been quick to innovate new dietary supplements that meet a specific niche in their customers' needs. Find O3+Maqui™ with MaquiBright® online through most major retailers and Focus Laboratories' company website.

Please direct inquiries to:

Sophie Tilney

(954) 399-2267

[email protected]

SOURCE Focus Laboratories