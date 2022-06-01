The Pathfinder Network, ODHS, and JCCJ Announce the Opening of The Collaborative, a Center for Transformation

MEDFORD, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collaborative, a center for transformation and collaboration in service of women and gender diverse individuals opened its doors in Jackson County this month. This is a combined effort between the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare and Self Sufficiency Programs, Jackson County Community Justice (JCCJ) and The Pathfinder Network (TPN). These three agencies will now be housed together with a mission to cultivate a space in service of participants, so they and their children and families can thrive in our community.

The living room is where participants visiting The Collaborative enter the building and connect to services and support. Members of The Collaborative team planning for the launch of the new center.

"It is inspiring to see the missions of all three agencies coming together to cultivate such a needed, intentional and innovative impact in this community. I am so proud of The Collaborative," says Leticia Longoria-Navarro, Executive Director of the Pathfinder Network.

The Collaborative's vision is to co-create holistic pathways to integrated and responsive services and supports. Efforts will focus on mitigating the impacts of trauma, decreasing social isolation for impacted community members, preventing the use and misuse of substances, employing community-wide approaches to reducing harm associated with behavioral health issues, and ensuring access and coordination of services.

The Collaborative focused on redesigning its space to foster an inclusive and welcoming space, where individuals feel comfortable seeking support for themselves and their families. The voices of individuals who would utilize the space led the redesign and former and current participants describe the environment as welcoming, calm, comfortable, safe and warm.

"The Collaborative is a great example of how we are putting the Child Welfare Vision for Transformation into action by creating a space where children and families are supported holistically across systems," says Kimberlee Whitney, Child Welfare District Manager. "Thank you to our partners within ODHS, Pathfinder Network and Jackson County for making this effort come to life."

Team members from all three agencies will support participants in their engagement with parole and probation and the Oregon Department of Human Services through a trauma, gender and culturally-responsive approach and provide peer support in a space intentionally created to provide the best services and support. Individuals are welcomed in by team members as they enter the space into the "living room" and are connected to staff in the building to assess their needs, connect them to resources, make referrals to other community resources, sign them up for group services and events at the center and provide on the spot peer support.

Our community will benefit and notice a positive return on investment when individuals and families that have been impacted by systems are provided with evidence-based support and services. The Collaborative is a one stop shop for services that are working towards eliminating the barriers of accessibility by modeling how agencies can co-create. Involvement within systems increases the likelihood of negative outcomes and the costs for systems and communities. By investing into system-impacted individuals and families in stabilizing their livelihood we work towards minimizing the social detrimental impacts one may experience and increasing the likelihood that all members of our community are able to thrive.

"By putting people first, the outcomes will follow. We know that relationships, connections and focusing on strengths lead to people being successful. This in turn results in increased public safety for the community. To do this work in partnership with professionals with lived experience is truly innovative, effective and an honor to be a part of," says Eric Guyer, Director of Jackson County Community Justice.

This effort would not have been possible without the integral partnership and support of AllCare Health, Jackson Care Connect and the Oregon Community Foundation, Creativity and Innovation Fund. Thank you to our partners.

If you are near the Medford area and would like to see the Collaborative space or would like to learn more about what support each agency within The Collaborative has to offer, please visit us during our free open house Thursday, June 2nd from noon to 2 p.m.

More information can be found in this flier.

Media Contact

Leticia Longoria-Navarro

5037548401

[email protected]

SOURCE The Pathfinder Network