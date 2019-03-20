NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Healthcare workers and caregivers are susceptible to back injuries and may have to sustain pain while lifting, moving, and transferring patients from bed or stretchers. Lateral transfer devices are recommended over the standard draw sheet approach to transfer patients. These devices reduce friction and are cost-effective, making them a favorable option while purchasing technologies on patient-handling. Transfer assist devices can lower the force exerted by caregivers by reducing friction and improving their posture when moving totally or partially dependent patients. Transfer assist devices require less force when used in combination. One instance is using a transfer board with a slider sheet than using only one device. When used in the correct manner, the devices can help in the efficient transfer of patients. Further, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are used on a large scale to avoid the risk of MSDs among healthcare workers. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the patient lateral transfer market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The increase in burden of chronic diseases has affected a large percentage of the population with their occurrence even in early life. The rising prevalence and costs make chronic disease management one of healthcare's most challenging and urgent need. Chronic diseases are affecting both developed and developing countries globally.

Lack of trained caretakers for patient handling

Patient lateral transfer devices significantly reduce the risks associated with manual handling. However, the shortage of trained personnel to perform lateral transfers limits the use of patient lateral transfer devices. Patient lateral transfer combines skill with theoretical knowledge along with practical experience. Poor techniques of using even advanced devices can lead to injuries. and ailing individuals could sustain additional injury. Hence, educational intervention and proper training are required.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the patient lateral transfer market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



