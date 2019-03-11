The PEDIGREE® Brand Shines The Spotlight On Adoption With New "Every Pup's Superpower" Campaign As Part Of Superpower Dogs IMAX® Documentary Sponsorship

On Saturday, March 9, Katherine joined the PEDIGREE brand at the world premiere of Superpower Dogs in Los Angeles, California. While there, Katherine helped raise awareness for pet adoption by discussing the need for all dogs to have loving homes.

"Animals have always been a huge passion of mine, and pet adoption is a cause that is extremely close to my heart, especially after rescuing my own pup, Maverick. He has taught me so much about unconditional love, responsibility and has shined a light on all the incredible animals that need a second chance at finding their forever home," said Katherine. "Adopting Maverick has brought such immense joy to my life and being an advocate for these incredible animals is one of the most important missions in my life. Giving a voice to the voiceless and continuing the efforts around spreading awareness about this cause is why I'm so excited to partner with PEDIGREE to encourage others to join us in helping to find loving homes for all dogs."

As part of the campaign, the PEDIGREE brand and Katherine are asking consumers to join them in promoting pet adoption and celebrating the superpowers in all dogs by sharing what is special about their own dog on social media. For every engagement or personal story shared using hashtag, #EveryPupsSuperpower, the PEDIGREE brand will donate one bowl of food, up to 500,000 bowls, to shelter dogs awaiting adoption. In addition, the PEDIGREE Brand will donate $250,000 to the PEDIGREE Foundation to support shelters around the country.

"The 'Every Pup's Superpower' program is a demonstration of our commitment to finding loving homes for all dogs," said Elizabeth Barrett, PEDIGREE Brand Manager. "We hope this program inspires people to share stories of their own dogs' amazing abilities and to spread awareness about the need for pet adoption, so that more animals end up in forever homes."

"Every Pup's Superpower" is an extension of the PEDIGREE brand's global FEED THE GOOD™ campaign, which is based on the simple insight that dogs and humans benefit each other. The program will serve as a way to highlight the importance of pet adoption while showing the remarkable abilities of dogs to bring out the best in the people around them.

To learn more, visit Pedigree.com and follow along on Pedigree's Facebook and Twitter, as well as on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram with #EveryPupsSuperpower. To find out where Superpower Dogs is playing near you, visit SuperpowerDogs.com/find-a-theater.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE® Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE® Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE® Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigreecom.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 75,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™ and Linnaeus. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Superpower Dogs

Releasing March 15, 2019 and presented by Mars Petcare and produced by Cosmic Picture, Superpower Dogs is an immersive IMAX® adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs. In this inspiring true story, journey around the globe to meet remarkable working dogs and their human partners who make the world a better place by protecting endangered species and saving lives in avalanches, earthquakes and more. As we discover the extraordinary abilities of dogs, we'll never look at our best friends the same way again.

SOURCE PEDIGREE

Related Links

http://www.pedigree.com

