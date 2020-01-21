The Peerless® Brand Announces New Offerings at 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To widen its stylish and affordable kitchen and bath portfolio, the Peerless brand announced new design-forward products at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) today. The Peerless brand offers proven design in a range of high-quality styles and finishes, allowing homeowners at any budget level to refresh the bathroom and kitchen without compromising on aesthetics.

"As an ever-growing player in the kitchen and bath space, the Peerless brand is excited to add continued versatility, style and functionality to its product portfolio, while still maintaining affordable price points," said Jamie Stuber, senior product manager, Peerless. "These products allow consumers to elevate their spaces, no matter the budget."

New Peerless brand offerings include:

Bringing the charm of traditional design to the home, the Peerless Elmhurst Kitchen and Bath Collections offer timeless yet fresh design. The pull-down kitchen faucet model—among several two-handle configurations—has a 3-function spray with PowerSpray® Technology, and provides increased water pressure for easy cleanup. The bath collection is offered in Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes and the kitchen collection is available in Stainless Steel, Oil-Rubbed Bronze and Chrome finishes. Xander® Bathroom Collection Accessories: Known for geometric lines and contemporary bathroom flare, the Xander Bathroom Collection adds a hand shower with slide bar, diverter trim and coordinating accessories to its product offerings. Accessories include 18- and 24-inch towel bars, robe hooks, towel rings and toilet paper holders, available in Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Matte Black finishes.

"These new offerings are a testament to the ever-growing Peerless brand portfolio, with consumer preferences top-of-mind," said Kiran Singh, senior manager, Peerless brand strategy. "Consumers have heart for the Xander Collection, and now with the launch of coordinated accessories, design lovers are able to opt for a full, cohesive suite of stylish products and accessories for their bath spaces."

All products will be showcased this year at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), January 21-23 in Las Vegas, NV (Booth #N1953). For more information about Peerless products, visit www.peerlessfaucet.com or follow Peerless on Instagram or Facebook .

About Peerless®

The Peerless brand believes beautiful design should always be within reach. Meaning "without equal," the Peerless brand uniquely melds style with affordability to create a diverse portfolio of products for the kitchen and bath, from various faucet configurations to a full range of shower products. Since 1971, the Peerless brand has offered innovative solutions to consumer and trade professionals. The Peerless brand serves as the affordable design solution in the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a global kitchen and bath products organization and a WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WaterSense® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CalGreen® is a registered trademark of the State of California.

