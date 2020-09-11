The Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations - Alliance Receives Federal Grant to Support the Recovery Community for a Multi-Region Workforce Support Project

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Director William Stauffer announced today that the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations – Alliance (PRO-A), the statewide recovery community organization of Pennsylvania, was awarded a five-year, federal grant as part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Treatment, Recovery, and Workforce Support efforts. With this federal award, PRO-A will be able to assist persons in recovery and their families within communities in five regions that include Adams, Cumberland, Berks, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Northampton, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties.

These resources are particularly vital right now as our communities have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project's foundational pillars include the focus of recovery at the community level being about hope, purpose and connection. Persons in recovery are productive, civically engaged and valuable members of our communities. This project focuses on assisting participants to get back on their feet and engage in activities to support themselves and their families while also educating the business community about the value of hiring and retaining persons in recovery.

PRO-A will utilize face-to-face, telehealth. social media, and telephonic monitoring to assist persons in recovery with employment and recovery support efforts and to raise awareness about the value of recovering persons within private industry. Efforts will include technical assistance and resource development for employers in order to expand capacity within private industry to hire and retain persons in recovery over the long term.

PRO-A has worked collaboratively since 1998 with government and non-governmental partners across Pennsylvania to strengthen recovery communities. The organizational mission is to mobilize, educate and advocate to eliminate the stigma and discrimination toward those affected by alcohol and other substance use conditions to ensure hope, health and justice for individuals, families and those in recovery.

For more information about PRO-A and to support our overarching mission to serve the Pennsylvania recovery community and to reduce stigma against addiction, please visit our website at pro-a.org or contact us at [email protected].

