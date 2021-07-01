The People’s Aspiration for a Better Life is the CPC’s Goal

"The people's aspiration for a better life is our goal."

On Nov. 15, 2012, Xi Jinping, the newly elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made such a commitment to the Chinese people at a press conference.

General Secretary Xi was once an educated youth in Liangjiahe village in Yan'an of Shaanxi Province. During those years, he witnessed and experienced the hard life there, which made him understand people's needs.

The poverty in China's rural areas at that time has left a deep impression on Xi.

In September 2015, President Xi visited the United States and delivered a speech in Seattle, Washington State. He said that one thing he wished most over 40 years ago was to make it possible for the villagers to have meat and have it often.

Over the past 40-plus years, he has worked in the government at all levels, and has always put poverty alleviation at the top of his work agenda and devoted much of his energy to it.

He has always been committed to making tens of millions of rural residents living in poverty earn a better life.

Now, his wish decades ago has come true.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, China has made a historic achievement in poverty alleviation. The 98.99 million rural people living below the current poverty threshold have shaken off poverty; all the 832 poor counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been lifted out of poverty. China has eliminated poverty over entire regions and eradicated extreme poverty.

With the continuous efforts of the CPC and the Chinese people, China has realized the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

It is an important milestone of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Besides, the CPC also set a centenary goal of developing China into a modern socialist country.

Mao Zedong was the first person to set the centenary vision since the founding of the new China.

Deng Xiaoping put forward the strategic plan of developing China into a prosperous, strong, democratic, and culturally advanced modern socialist country by the middle of the 21st century.

In his report to the 19th National Congress of the CPC, Xi Jinping proposed that from 2035 to the middle of the 21st century, we will, building on having basically achieved modernization, work hard for a further 15 years and develop China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

By then, the following goals will have been met: new heights are reached in every dimension of material, political, cultural and ethical, social, and ecological advancement; modernization of China's system and capacity for governance is achieved; China has become a global leader in terms of composite national strength and international influence; common prosperity for everyone is basically achieved; the Chinese people enjoy happier, safer, and healthier lives.

For the CPC, achieving national rejuvenation is like a relay race, in which the baton is passed on from generation to generation.

Xi once said that the baton is right in our hands, and we need to shoulder our responsibilities and be loyal to the Party, the country and the people. We should contribute our wisdom and strength and be committed to making new achievements worthy of the times, history and the people with our best efforts.

The year 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and also the starting year of the "14th five-year plan." The CPC will lead the people to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and strive for achieving the second centenary goal.

The Chinese people are highly determined to carry forward this undertaking with confidence, diligence and perseverance.

SOURCE China.org.cn